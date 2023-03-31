April 3-9: I-5 North County Enhancements Project

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority reminds drivers in the Santa Clarita Valley the I-5 North County Enhancements Project will continue with work on SR-14 to Magic Mountain Parkway and SR-126 to Parker Road planned for the week of April 3 to April 9.

Prepare for weeknight intermittent lane reductions in both directions from SR-14 to Parker Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to support all construction activities on I-5. Crews begin mobilizing at 6 a.m. and work hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays as needed.

SR-14 to Magic Mountain Parkway

Weldon Canyon Road bridge deck rebar work. One-way traffic control with a flagger will be used as needed Monday through Friday at Weldon Canyon Road/Coltrane Avenue.

Gavin Canyon bridge foundation steel rebar, forming and grading work along the northbound outside shoulder between Weldon Canyon Road and Calgrove Boulevard. Construction access from The Old Road may be utilized.

Southbound outside shoulder excavation, shoring and retaining wall work between Weldon Canyon Overcrossing and Calgrove Boulevard. Prepare for intermittent closures of southbound Calgrove Boulevard on- and off-ramps from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Signage is posted along the detour routes and at the preceding off-ramp. Flagger controlled construction access from The Old Road at Gavin Canyon Undercrossing may be utilized.

Southbound on-ramp detours:

Westbound Calgrove Boulevard: Right on The Old Road, merge onto San Fernando Road, right on Sepulveda Boulevard, merge onto Roxford Street, enter southbound I-5 at Sepulveda Boulevard/Roxford Street on-ramp.

Eastbound Calgrove Boulevard: Enter northbound I-5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp, exit northbound Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road off-ramp, right on Lyons Avenue, enter southbound I-5 at Lyons Avenue on-ramp.

Center median retaining wall construction and concrete barrier work. Activities include excavation, backfill, shoring, form and concrete work between SR-14 and Magic Mountain Parkway. |

Outside shoulder slope soil stabilization (soil nail installation), excavation and backfill work in both directions between Weldon Canyon bridge and Calgrove Boulevard. Equipment includes a directional drilling machine, usage of trucks, forklifts and concrete mixing support.

Butte Canyon bridge deck rebar work in the center median between Pico Canyon Road/Lyons Avenue and McBean Parkway, adjacent to Vista Valencia Golf Course.

Magic Mountain Parkway to Parker Road

Full closure of Rye Canyon Road between The Old Road and Avenue Stanford for crane mobilization. Closures are anticipated to take place on Monday, April 3 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Tuesday, April 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as a contingency date only if needed.

Detour 1: Traveling northbound on The Old Road, turn left on Henry Mayo Drive, enter eastbound SR-126/Newhall Ranch Road, continue on Newhall Ranch Road to Rye Canyon Road.

Detour 2: Traveling southbound on The Old Road, turn left on Magic Mountain Parkway, left on McBean Parkway, left on Newhall Ranch Road, continue Newhall Ranch Road to Rye Canyon Road.

Detour 3: Traveling westbound on Rye Canyon Road, turn left on Newhall Ranch Road, right on McBean Parkway, right on Magic Mountain Parkway, continue to The Old Road/Rye Canyon Road.

Pile driving adjacent to the I-5 bridge at Rye Canyon Road between The Old Road and Avenue Stanford. Prepare for lane closures on westbound Rye Canyon Road between Avenue Stanford and The Old Road, anticipated from Tuesday, April 4 through Friday, April 7 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Castaic Creek bridge deck work in the center median between SR-126 and Hasley Canyon Road.

Electrical work at southbound SR-126 and Parker Road Prepare for the following nighttime ramp closures:

Closure of the southbound I-5 to SR-126 off-ramp is anticipated from Monday, April 3 to Thursday, April 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour: From southbound I-5, exit Magic Mountain Parkway, reenter northbound I-5 at Magic Mountain Parkway, continue on northbound I-5 to SR-126.

Sound wall foundation construction along southbound outside shoulder and The Old Road between Villa Canyon Road and Hasley Canyon Road. Activities include excavation, auger drilling, setting of steel rebar, concrete work and material handling. Construction access from The Old Road may be utilized.

Center median roadway base, paving, and concrete removal activity between Magic Mountain Parkway and SR-126.

Metro’s Community Relations team invites you to join the e-mailing list to get the latest details on upcoming construction.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...