Aug. 29: BOE Annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing

The California State Board of Equalization will hold its annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing on Tuesday, Aug, 29, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in conjunction with the board’s August 2023 Meeting.

Taxpayers and stakeholders are invited to attend in person, participate by phone, or submit comments online on items described in the BOE’s Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate’s Annual Report, and share suggestions, comments, or concerns on California’s property tax system.

Taxpayers and stakeholders can also present any ideas or changes to the Alcoholic Beverage Tax Law or comment on their experiences or issues regarding BOE services.

“Property taxes and the Alcoholic Beverage Tax impact all Californians,” said BOE Chair Antonio Vazquez. “All taxpayers and stakeholders are invited to participate and share their views to assist the Board in successfully administering these tax programs.”

California State Board of Equalization meets:

Tuesday, Aug, 29, 10 a.m.

In person: 450 N Street, Auditorium, Sacramento, CA 95814.

By phone: 1-877-336-4440, access code 4192718#

In writing: Submit written comments online in advance here.

The 2023 Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing will be livestreamed on the BOE website.

The Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing is held in accordance with the Morgan Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights and the California Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights related to the Alcoholic Beverage Tax Law.

Additional information can be found on the Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing webpage and by viewing the public service announcement featuring Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate Lisa Thompson.

