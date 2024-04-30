header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 30
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
May 6: Catholic Relic of St. Jude Makes Stop at St. Kateri
| Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
Arm of St jude

A relic of Saint Jude has left Italy for the first time on an extended tour of the United States. Treasures of the Church, an evangelization ministry of the Catholic church, will present the Tour of the Relic of St. Jude the Apostle. The relic of St. Jude will be hosted Monday, May 6 at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The relic allegedly consists of a bone from the arm of St. Jude, known as the patron saint of hopeless causes and the “Apostle of the Impossible” and is encased in a wooden vessel shaped like an arm within a glass case.

Public vernation of the St. Jude relic at St. Kateri begins at 2 p.m. A special mass celebrated in St. Judge’s honor will begin at 7 p.m. Public veneration will end at 10 p.m.

The national tour of the Apostle of the Impossible: the Tour of the Relic of St. Jude the Apostle began in September 2023 and is scheduled to end in May. The tour includes stops in numerous Catholic dioceses spanning much of the country, including Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Texas, Oregon and California. Hosts will include parishes, schools and prisons. The tour is scheduled to end May 14 in Pomona. The schedule can be found on the tour website at www.ApostleOfTheImpossible.com.

About Saint Jude:

As the son of Mary of Clopas (Cleophas), the sister of the Blessed Virgin Mary and one of the “three Marys” who stood by Jesus during His Crucifixion, Saint Jude is the the first cousin of Jesus.

Jude Thaddeus was one of Jesus’ 12 Apostles and was martyred in Armenia where he had travelled to preach the gospel. It is believed that he was killed by arrows in the year 65 A.D. He was canonized by the Catholic Church in the year 1480 and was officially declared a saint.

Saint Jude’s body was buried in the place of his martyrdom but was transferred to Rome during the time of Emperor Constantine. His tomb rests directly below the main altar of the left transept of St. Peter’s Basilica. Several centuries ago, his arm was removed and placed in a simple wooden reliquary carved in the shape of a priestly arm imparting a blessing.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

June 22: Howdown for Hope at Gilchrist Farm

June 22: Howdown for Hope at Gilchrist Farm
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
It's time to kick up your heels and head on over to Gilchrist Farm for the Hoedown for Hope event Saturday, June 22, 6-10 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 6: Catholic Relic of St. Jude Makes Stop at St. Kateri

May 6: Catholic Relic of St. Jude Makes Stop at St. Kateri
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
A relic of Saint Jude has left Italy for the first time on an extended tour of the United States. Treasures of the Church, an evangelization ministry of the Catholic church, will present the Tour of the Relic of St. Jude the Apostle. The relic of St. Jude will be hosted Monday, May 6 at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.
FULL STORY...

COC Hosting Info Sessions for Prospective Board Candidates

COC Hosting Info Sessions for Prospective Board Candidates
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Three seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2024.
FULL STORY...

May 20: SCAA to Feature Artist Rex Kochel

May 20: SCAA to Feature Artist Rex Kochel
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association at Barnes and Noble Valencia May 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for its SCAA monthly meeting, featuring Rex Kochel.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Announces New Exhibit ‘Faces’

SCAA Announces New Exhibit ‘Faces’
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery is showcasing a new exhibit called, "Faces," from May 3 to June 2.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Introduces Click to Cancel Bill to Protect Consumers
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of AB 2863, a bill aimed at protecting consumers and putting more money back in people’s pockets by simplifying the cancellation process for subscription services.
Schiavo Introduces Click to Cancel Bill to Protect Consumers
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Mobile Clinic at Newhall Community Center
City of Santa Clarita residents can get low-cost spay/neuter services for your pets every Monday at the mobile clinic located in the parking lot of the Newhall Community Center.
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Mobile Clinic at Newhall Community Center
May-October Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center. Live music, sing-alongs, animal meet and greets, storytelling, crafts, activities, show + tell tables, s'mores and more.
May-October Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
June 22: Howdown for Hope at Gilchrist Farm
It's time to kick up your heels and head on over to Gilchrist Farm for the Hoedown for Hope event Saturday, June 22, 6-10 p.m.
June 22: Howdown for Hope at Gilchrist Farm
May 6: Catholic Relic of St. Jude Makes Stop at St. Kateri
A relic of Saint Jude has left Italy for the first time on an extended tour of the United States. Treasures of the Church, an evangelization ministry of the Catholic church, will present the Tour of the Relic of St. Jude the Apostle. The relic of St. Jude will be hosted Monday, May 6 at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.
May 6: Catholic Relic of St. Jude Makes Stop at St. Kateri
COC Film Instructor to Attend Marche du Film at Cannes Film Festival
College of the Canyons film instructor Bavand Karim will attend Marche du Film, one of the largest film markets in the world, at the Cannes Film Festival in May to promote the launch of a new film slate by CINE & Lost Winds Entertainment.
COC Film Instructor to Attend Marche du Film at Cannes Film Festival
June 6-8: Mission Opera Performances of ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera has been selected to present ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’ as part of the OPERA America National Conference and World Opera Forum, being held in Los Angeles in early June.
June 6-8: Mission Opera Performances of ‘The Merry Widow: Madonna’
Princess Cruises Reroutes Global Voyages Due to Middle East Uncertainty
Given the ongoing uncertain situation in the Red Sea and surrounding area and following extensive consultation with global security experts and government authorities, Princess Cruises, which is headquartered in Valencia, is revising the itineraries for its two 2025 World Cruises, which will no longer visit the Middle East or Asia, and now instead, will offer new port stops in Africa and Europe.
Princess Cruises Reroutes Global Voyages Due to Middle East Uncertainty
May 4: Schivo to Host Youth, Family Festival
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host an upcoming Youth and Family Festival, a day packed with fun, learning and community engagement. This event is free to all and will bel held on Saturday, May 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the College of the Canyons
May 4: Schivo to Host Youth, Family Festival
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
May 3: Livestream 2024 TMU Commencement
The 97th annual commencement ceremony of The Master’s University will be taking place on campus Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m.
May 3: Livestream 2024 TMU Commencement
COC Hosting Info Sessions for Prospective Board Candidates
Three seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2024.
COC Hosting Info Sessions for Prospective Board Candidates
TMU Men’s Track Brings Home GSAC Title, Women Finish Second
The second and final day of the Golden State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships gave The Master's University men's team their second championship in a row, while the women finished second.
TMU Men’s Track Brings Home GSAC Title, Women Finish Second
May 20: SCAA to Feature Artist Rex Kochel
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association at Barnes and Noble Valencia May 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for its SCAA monthly meeting, featuring Rex Kochel.
May 20: SCAA to Feature Artist Rex Kochel
Santa Clarita Announces Newest Exhibits, Calls for Artworks
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Announces Newest Exhibits, Calls for Artworks
SCAA Announces New Exhibit ‘Faces’
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery is showcasing a new exhibit called, "Faces," from May 3 to June 2.
SCAA Announces New Exhibit ‘Faces’
Kathryn Barger | Focusing on Mental Health
At the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting this week, we reviewed the Chief Executive Officer's proposed $45.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year.
Kathryn Barger | Focusing on Mental Health
Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.
Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations
COC Foundation Launches Bench Dedication Program
The College of the Canyons Foundation has launched a bench program to allow individuals the unique opportunity to dedicate a bench in honor of a loved one.
COC Foundation Launches Bench Dedication Program
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 29 - Sunday, May 5.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion
Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum
Tobin Bolter, a 2017 graduate of The Master’s University, was killed earlier this month in the line of duty working as a deputy for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise, Idaho.
Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
May 18: Inaugural NextGen Mediamakers Festival
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: Inaugural NextGen Mediamakers Festival
SCVNews.com