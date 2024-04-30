May 6: Catholic Relic of St. Jude Makes Stop at St. Kateri

A relic of Saint Jude has left Italy for the first time on an extended tour of the United States. Treasures of the Church, an evangelization ministry of the Catholic church, will present the Tour of the Relic of St. Jude the Apostle. The relic of St. Jude will be hosted Monday, May 6 at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The relic allegedly consists of a bone from the arm of St. Jude, known as the patron saint of hopeless causes and the “Apostle of the Impossible” and is encased in a wooden vessel shaped like an arm within a glass case.

Public vernation of the St. Jude relic at St. Kateri begins at 2 p.m. A special mass celebrated in St. Judge’s honor will begin at 7 p.m. Public veneration will end at 10 p.m.

The national tour of the Apostle of the Impossible: the Tour of the Relic of St. Jude the Apostle began in September 2023 and is scheduled to end in May. The tour includes stops in numerous Catholic dioceses spanning much of the country, including Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Texas, Oregon and California. Hosts will include parishes, schools and prisons. The tour is scheduled to end May 14 in Pomona. The schedule can be found on the tour website at www.ApostleOfTheImpossible.com.

About Saint Jude:

As the son of Mary of Clopas (Cleophas), the sister of the Blessed Virgin Mary and one of the “three Marys” who stood by Jesus during His Crucifixion, Saint Jude is the the first cousin of Jesus.

Jude Thaddeus was one of Jesus’ 12 Apostles and was martyred in Armenia where he had travelled to preach the gospel. It is believed that he was killed by arrows in the year 65 A.D. He was canonized by the Catholic Church in the year 1480 and was officially declared a saint.

Saint Jude’s body was buried in the place of his martyrdom but was transferred to Rome during the time of Emperor Constantine. His tomb rests directly below the main altar of the left transept of St. Peter’s Basilica. Several centuries ago, his arm was removed and placed in a simple wooden reliquary carved in the shape of a priestly arm imparting a blessing.

