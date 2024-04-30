June 22: Howdown for Hope at Gilchrist Farm

It’s time to kick up your heels and head on over to Gilchrist Farm for the Hoedown for Hope event Saturday, June 22, 6-10 p.m.

Get ready for a boot-scootin’ good time with a live band, line-dancing, BBQ dinner and dessert.

Activities include Wine Pull, Booze Walk, Wine Toss, cornhole, petting zoo, fortune teller, jail and more.

VIP guests have exclusive perks including a VIP lounge with no-host bar, a drink ticket, one premium activity ticket, VIP parking and one hour early access to event.

Ticket purchases will support cancer patients in need through Circle of Hope. All proceeds go to Circle of Hope’s mission of providing emotional, financial and educational support to cancer patients in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Price: $75 General, $125 VIP. Beer, wine and activities may have additional fees.

All guests must be 21+.

Gilchrist Farm

30116 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91390

To purchase tickets visit www.circleofhopeinc.org/hoedown.

