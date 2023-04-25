Barger Reacts to $8M High Desert Corridor Rail Project Grant

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement that awarded $8 million for the High Desert Corridor Intercity High-Speed Rail Project from Cycle 6 of the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Grant Program:

“This investment from the California State Transportation Agency will enable our Joint Powers Authority to leverage additional local and Federal funding to move this project another important step closer to construction. It also reflects the state’s recognition of the important role this project fulfills in dramatically improving mobility for millions of county and state residents.

My commitment to continue building momentum for this critical project as Chair of the HDC Joint Powers Authority is steady and unwavering. I thank Governor Newsom and California State Transportation Agency Secretary Omishakin for their support, along with the numerous partners and stakeholders who backed this successful grant application. This critical investment in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties’ high desert communities will benefit generations for the foreseeable future.”

In addition to this $8 million award, earlier this year, the LA Metro Board approved the use of $8.5 million in sales tax funds earmarked for the project through the voter approved Measure M Ordinance as a local match for the grant application. The $16.5 million total will be used for preliminary engineering to reach the 30% design milestone and other activities that are critical next steps in the project development path to construction.

Background:

The HDC Rail Project is a proposed 54 mile high-speed rail line between Palmdale and the Victor Valley that will provide a critical connection between the planned Brightline West corridor and California High Speed Rail systems. The Project will enable convenient, safe, and reliable service from Las Vegas to Los Angeles County and points beyond and will serve a growing intercity travel market consisting of over 70 million annual trips by 2035, significantly reducing GHG emissions in the often congested highway corridors that connect L.A. County to Las Vegas.

During its design and construction phases, the HDC Rail Project is estimated to generate over 61,000 one-year full-time equivalent construction jobs. It will bring significant economic opportunities to the region, with many of the wage benefits flowing to disadvantaged local communities located along the project corridor.

The HDC Rail Project will continue undergoing a National Environmental Policy Act reevaluation and is seeking a record of decision from the Federal Railroad Administration.

Renderings of the HDC Rail Project are available here.

