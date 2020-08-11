Barger Releases Statement Regarding Incident Involving SCV Deputies

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has released a statement regarding a recent incident involving deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station – an incident, which was recorded by bystanders, and has since gone viral.

The full statement below:

“This interaction between sheriff’s deputies and the community is extremely troubling and disheartening – especially knowing that altercations such as this diminish trust and respect rather than reinforce it among those we are entrusted to serve.

“I encourage Sheriff Alex Villanueva to support transparency and accountability for the community with a thorough investigation of the facts surrounding this case. In addition, I have spoken with Los Angeles County Inspector General Max Huntsman and asked that he share his independent review of the results of the investigation with my office, city leaders and the community.”

* * * * *

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents Los Angeles County’s 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.