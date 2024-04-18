April 27: Drug Take Back Day at SCV Sheriff’s Station

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 18, 2024

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

DEA National Takeback

Click photo to enlarge flyer.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Station deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day,” Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.

Community members are encouraged to drop off unwanted medications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station. This free service allows the public to discard unwanted or expired medications to law enforcement officials who can dispose of them in a secure and non-hazardous manner, potentially saving lives. Over-the-counter medications will be accepted for disposal, but please NO liquids.

For more information, contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000, or visit www.dea.gov for more helpful tips on drug awareness.

No Comments for : April 27: Drug Take Back Day at SCV Sheriff’s Station


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • April 27: Drug Take Back Day at SCV Sheriff’s Station

    April 27: Drug Take Back Day at SCV Sheriff’s Station

    2 hours ago
  • April 30: COC Hosts Nonprofit Community Resource Fair

    April 30: COC Hosts Nonprofit Community Resource Fair

    3 hours ago
  • Lady Cougs Outslug L.A. Valley 11-3

    Lady Cougs Outslug L.A. Valley 11-3

    3 hours ago
  • Retired Professor Continues to Mentor Aspiring TMU Scientists

    Retired Professor Continues to Mentor Aspiring TMU Scientists

    4 hours ago
  • Public Health Urges Residents to Avoid Vietnamese Hemorrhoid Cream

    Public Health Urges Residents to Avoid Vietnamese Hemorrhoid Cream

    4 hours ago
  • State Apprenticeship Summit Connects Youth to High-Wage Opportunities

    State Apprenticeship Summit Connects Youth to High-Wage Opportunities

    4 hours ago
  • COC Names Nichole Muro, Angelo Aleman Athletes of the Week

    COC Names Nichole Muro, Angelo Aleman Athletes of the Week

    6 hours ago
  • Wilk’s Sex Education Transparency Bill Clears Senate Committee

    Wilk’s Sex Education Transparency Bill Clears Senate Committee

    6 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (April 18)

    Today in SCV History (April 18)

    15 hours ago
  • Metrolink to Hold Public Meetings on AV Line Capacity, Improvements

    Metrolink to Hold Public Meetings on AV Line Capacity, Improvements

    22 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.