April 27: Drug Take Back Day at SCV Sheriff’s Station

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 18, 2024

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Station deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day,” Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.

Community members are encouraged to drop off unwanted medications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station. This free service allows the public to discard unwanted or expired medications to law enforcement officials who can dispose of them in a secure and non-hazardous manner, potentially saving lives. Over-the-counter medications will be accepted for disposal, but please NO liquids.

For more information, contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000, or visit www.dea.gov for more helpful tips on drug awareness.

