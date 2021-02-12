header image

1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Barger Sends Letter Urging Newsom to Allow the Reopening of All L.A. County Schools
Friday, Feb 12, 2021

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger
LOS ANGELES COUNTY — Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Feb. 12 asking for the immediate reopening of schools, grades TK-12, in Los Angeles County.

“It has been 11 months since the state closed L.A. County schools, and during this time, we have witnessed a significant academic, social and emotional decline in our children and youth,” said Supervisor Barger. “I am urging Governor Newsom to allow for the immediate reopening of schools to provide in-person learning, which is critical for the development of our school-age children.”

The state previously created a waiver program for schools to apply to reopen, during which L.A. County allowed the reopening of schools for grades TK-2nd.

The ability to apply for these waivers ended on Jan. 14 as set by the state, with the caveat that only those schools that had reopened with approved waivers could remain open. Under the current guidelines, any school that had not applied for a waiver, or who had received a waiver but not reopened prior to Jan. 14, would have to wait to reopen in-person instruction for any grade until the case rate in Los Angeles County falls below 25 cases per 100,000 people per day for five consecutive days.

Furthermore, no schools in the county may open for in-person instruction for grades 7-12 while the county remains in Tier 1 (Purple Widespread Tier).

In her letter, Supervisor Barger expressed grave concerns regarding any further delays and asked Governor Newsom to consider allowing all K-6 classrooms to reopen and to enable all counties in Tier 1 to open grades 7-12.

“The safety of reopening classrooms has been well-documented worldwide and is supported by the Centers for Disease Control,” said Supervisor Barger. “California remains one of the only places in the world where the vast majority of schools have remained closed – causing detrimental impacts for children and their families. They cannot and should not have to wait another day to get back to school.”
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 25,000 Cases; County Urges Precaution Ahead of Holiday Weekend
Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 25,000 Cases; County Urges Precaution Ahead of Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 160 new deaths and 3,489 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,061 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón Alleging Defamation, Racial Discrimination
Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón Alleging Defamation, Racial Discrimination
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages
The Tribe is proud to announce the release of a new book entitled Coalition of Lineages written by Duane Champagne and Carole Goldberg, which covers the history of our Tribal nation.
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages
SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
The PPE Unite program teamed up with a number of county and local officials Saturday to bring free personal protective equipment to small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
CSUN Professor Calls Heavy Metal Music a Unifying Outlet for Indigenous Communities
Amidst the screaming guitars, pounding drums and hair flying headbanging, heavy metal music is providing a unifying outlet for indigenous communities across the United States, said California State University, Northridge history professor Natale Zappia.
CSUN Professor Calls Heavy Metal Music a Unifying Outlet for Indigenous Communities
City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones
To celebrate the completion of the five-year Strategic Plan: Santa Clarita 2020, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to launch an interactive website that will act as a comprehensive resource that allows residents to explore the top 40-plus action items that were completed in the last five years.
City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 25,000 Cases; County Urges Precaution Ahead of Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 160 new deaths and 3,489 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,061 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 25,000 Cases; County Urges Precaution Ahead of Holiday Weekend
Academy Announces Oscars Shortlists
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced shortlists in nine categories for the 93rd Academy Awards
Academy Announces Oscars Shortlists
Feb. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Virtual Meeting
The SCV Water Agency will hold its Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Virtual Meeting
Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios
Valencia-based LYFE Networks, Southern California’s most trusted IT support partner, has signed an agreement with CBS Television Studios to provide support and help manage the media giant’s IT infrastructure.
Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios
Newhallywood Film Festival Revisits ‘Silent Era’ Scandals, Tragedies
Did you know that the “Silent Era” of film was struck with countless scandals and tragedies? This year, we’ll delve into some of these infamous events that rocked the silent film world during the second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.
Newhallywood Film Festival Revisits ‘Silent Era’ Scandals, Tragedies
Public Input Encouraged for SCV Water’s Management Plan
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on our Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) Update.
Public Input Encouraged for SCV Water’s Management Plan
Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop
Zonta of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a virtual business workshop, “You Have a Business Idea – Now What?”, Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop
GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service
Santa Clarita Transit is excited to welcome back a new and improved GO! Santa Clarita transit service.
GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
Blood Drive Held in Remembrance of Wolf Creek Co-owner
Santa Clarita Valley community members rallied Wednesday for a blood drive held in remembrance of Wolf Creek Brewery co-owner Rob McFerren, who lost his battle with cancer in December.
Blood Drive Held in Remembrance of Wolf Creek Co-owner
SCAA Announces Scholarship Deadlines for Student Artists
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced March 16 as this year's scholarship application deadline for student artists in the Santa Clarita Valley. The scholarships are available to all high school senior art students in the SCV.
SCAA Announces Scholarship Deadlines for Student Artists
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 129th Death at Henry Mayo; Alarming Gap Remains Between Latino/Latinx Residents and Other Groups
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 141 new deaths and 3,434 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 129th death.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 129th Death at Henry Mayo; Alarming Gap Remains Between Latino/Latinx Residents and Other Groups
Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle ‘Chop Shop’
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to the Community Partnerships Bureau served a search warrant on a suspected illegal puppy mill in Acton on Tuesday, and also found numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous parts.
Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle ‘Chop Shop’
Academy Unveils Lineup for Second Annual Global Movie Day Feb. 13
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced talent participating in the Academy's second annual Global Movie Day, to be held on Saturday, February 13.
Academy Unveils Lineup for Second Annual Global Movie Day Feb. 13
LASD Launches Wage Theft Task Force
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Tuesday launched the first-of-its-kind "Wage Theft Task Force" to protect undocumented and documented workers in the county.
LASD Launches Wage Theft Task Force
Feb. 18: COC to Present ‘Evening with Photojournalist Pete Souza’
College of the Canyons will proudly welcome American photojournalist and best-selling author Pete Souza to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Feb. 18: COC to Present ‘Evening with Photojournalist Pete Souza’
City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events
The 2021 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival due to be held at William S. Hart Park in April was postponed on Wednesday by city of Santa Clarita officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events
