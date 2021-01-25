header image

1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Barger Steps in to Deny Parole to Convicted Child Rapist
Monday, Jan 25, 2021
child rapist L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District. | File photo.

 

Citing the case of a convicted child rapist, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Friday she’s concerned there is a growing trend that the rights of victims of some of the most violent crimes are not being protected under District Attorney George Gascón’s administration.

Barger has now stepped in to help two rape victims.

“I’m concerned about the trend that I’m seeing taking place, and someone has to speak up for the victims,” she said in a phone interview Friday.

On Thursday, Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, wrote a letter to Gascón with concerns about his special directives, asking for a “thorough review” of convicted child rapist Ruben Beltran’s case.

Beltran has been serving a sentence of 15 years to life since 2004, after he was convicted of sexual assault of a child with the intent to commit sodomy by force or fear on children he had lived with and who were as young as 6 years old. The convicted child rapist is scheduled to have his first parole hearing on March 11. Under Gascón’s reforms, the deputy district attorneys who convicted Beltran will not be able to attend the hearing.

Barger learned about the matter after the mother whose young children were raped by Beltran recently reached out to her office, she said.

“The letter to Gascón was really to ask him to take a look at what he’s doing and making sure he’s complying with all the laws that do protect victims,” Barger said. “My frustration is that you’ve got individuals that have been tried and convicted in this case and the D.A. is not allowing the attorneys to be there on behalf of the victims.”

A spokesman with the D.A.’s Office declined to comment on the matter via email Friday.

The supervisor said she’s stepping up as an elected official.

“I’ve been elected to represent the people and to uphold the laws that are on the books and there are constitutional laws on the books for the very purpose of ensuring that victims’ rights are protected, and I’m going to make sure that they are followed,” she said.

Barger also wrote a letter Thursday to the Board of Parole Hearings urging commission members to “please deny Ruben Beltran parole and protect the public from this potential repeat rapist.”

The family victims of Beltran are not the only ones Barger has spoken with, she said, adding that she has also spoken with Tania Owen, who is seeking justice for her murdered husband and L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Steve Owen, but fears that may not happen with Gascón’s series of directives that have eliminated special circumstances allegations.

“I will speak up as well on that because for me, it’s remembering exactly who the D.A. is in charge of protecting and that is, you know, the people,” Barger said.

Deputy D.A. lawsuit against Gascón

The lawsuit brought forth by the union for Los Angeles County prosecutors against the D.A. and with an aim to stop his directives, which they called “not merely radical, but plainly unlawful,” is scheduled for a hearing Feb. 2.

Ahead of the hearing, attorneys for Gascón argued last week that the union seeking “extraordinary judicial intervention” would compel the D.A.’s Office “to plead sentencing enhancements to dramatically increase sentences against certain criminal defendants,” according to the lawsuit.

“This is in spite of the fact that the district attorney, the representative duly-elected by the people, has implemented these policies in the wake of significant research showing excessive sentencing practices yield no public safety benefit and do not promote the interests of justice,” reads the case, which attorneys added that the union’s argument “is wrong.”

Judge James C. Chalfant is expected to hold the hearing.

Monday COVID-19 Roundup; 5 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as State Lifts Stay-at-Home Order
Monday, Jan 25, 2021
Monday COVID-19 Roundup; 5 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as State Lifts Stay-at-Home Order
California Public Health officials lifted the regional Stay at Home Order statewide on Monday as Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 43 new deaths and 6,642 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported five new deaths on Saturday and Monday.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County to Align with State, Lift ‘Safer at Home’ Order by End of Week
Monday, Jan 25, 2021
L.A. County to Align with State, Lift ‘Safer at Home’ Order by End of Week
Los Angeles County is set to align its health order with California's by the end of the week, as the state lifted its regional stay-at-home order statewide Monday, green-lighting the reopening of in-person outside dining and hair and nail salons, among other businesses.
FULL STORY...
California Stay At Home Order Lifted for All Regions Including SoCal
Monday, Jan 25, 2021
California Stay At Home Order Lifted for All Regions Including SoCal
Officials with the California Department of Public Health on Monday ordered the Regional Stay at Home Order lifted for all regions statewide, including the three regions that had still been under the order – San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area, and Southern California.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
