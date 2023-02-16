header image

Barrientos Sinks Clutch Free Throws in OT to Push Cougars Past Glendale 74-73
| Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
COC Basketball
Photo by Kyle Kawamoto/COC Sports Information.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director 

College of the Canyons sophomore Dillon Barrientos knocked down two overtime free throws to finish with a game-high 28 points and push the Cougars past host Glendale College 74-73 on Wednesday night.

Canyons (13-14, 4-9) and Glendale (9-18, 3-10) have now exchanged one-point victories to split the season series. The Vaqueros had previously defeated COC by a 71-70 overtime final score back on Jan. 21 at the Cougar Cage.

On Wednesday, the two teams again needed an overtime period to decide things.

The Cougars trailed by seven points to begin the second half before clawing their way back into the game. Barrientos scored 16 points in the second half and added the most important two points to close out extra time. He finished 11-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-6 from three-point territory.

COC sophomore Andrew Henderson also got hot in the second half with 14 of his 18 points coming down the stretch.

Jonah El-Farra led Canyons on the boards with 11 rebounds to go with 13 points. His free throw late in the second the game tied the game at 64-64 to send things to overtime.

The Vaqueros were led by 18 from Jarred Jones and 16 from Gabino Ramirez who came off the bench to have an impact.

Top Performers 

Dillon Barrientos – 38 mins, 28 pts, 5 rebs, 11-of-16 shooting

Jonah El-Farra – 39 mins, 13 pts, 11 rebs, 6-of-9 shooting

Andrew Henderson – 29 mins, 18 pts, 5 rebs, assist, 2 stls, blk

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons will close out the regular season with a home date vs. Santa Monica College at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. A brief sophomore night ceremony will proceed the opening tip.

That game will also be broadcast to fans free of charge on the Cougars Sports Network.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, InstagramFacebook and YouTube.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 22: COC Board of Trustees Study Session
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a study session Wednesday, Feb. 22, beginning with a closed session at 4 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Feb. 21: SUSD Special Meeting
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.
One Story One City Returns to Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s tenth annual One Story One City program returns with free, themed events during the entire month of March.
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival to Highlight Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille
Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at venues in Old Town Newhall.
City Announces Return of ‘Free to Be Me’ Festival
Following last year’s successful event, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Free to Be Me Festival to the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, March 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Flair Cares Annual Food Drive Begins March 1
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, will host its 8th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, March 1 - 31, 2023
Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 31 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 20 additional deaths and 1,144 new cases countywide.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 34 New Cases to Total Count
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,197 new cases countywide and 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
State Superintendent Announces Programs to Tackle Disproportionate Discipline in Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced efforts to stem the rise of disproportionate discipline while providing support to students when they need it most.
Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Animals in Los Angeles County, First in a Series
Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” There is no better way to ensure the humane treatment of animals than enacting comprehensive, sensible laws to codify and enforce society’s expectations of how they will be protected.
Chancellor’s Circle Members Enjoy New Student Services & Learning Resources Center
Chancellor's Circle members and guests enjoyed a sneak peek of the newest building on the Canyon Country Campus, the Student Services & Learning Resource Center, at the annual Chancellor Circle Dinner.
Bowman High School Named 2023 California Model Continuation High School
The California Department of Education announced that Bowman High School has once again been named a California Model Continuation High School.
L.A. County Launches New Business and Workforce Assistance Programs
The Department of Economic Opportunity is gearing up to publicly launch and start outreach on several American Rescue Plan funded opportunities for small businesses and job seekers in LA County.
Santa Clarita Named as One of the Safest Cities in America
SmartAsset performs an annual data analysis to determine which U.S. cities are the safest. Santa Clarita has maintained a top spot on their lists since 2021, coming in 4th for this year's 2023 analysis.
Sheriff Luna creates Office of Constitutional Policing, Appoints Eileen Decker as Director
Sheriff Robert Luna has created the Office of Constitutional Policing within the Sheriff’s Department, with Eileen Decker as its Director.
CSUN Part of Effort to Create Programs for Students with Intellectual Disabilities
California State University, Northridge is one of six CSU campuses sharing a $710,000 grant from the state’s Department of Developmental Services to establish and support inclusive postsecondary education pilot programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
April 22: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Returns
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival is set to return for its 27th year after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senator Wilk Introduces Bill to Streamline Marriage License Process
On Valentine’s Day Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, introduced a bill (SB 489) that would give cities more authority to issue marriage licenses.
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications For 2023-24 School Year
The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ program is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2023-24 academic year.
April 30: Springtime Art Festival at Le Chene
A Springtime Art Festival will be celebrated at Le Chene French Cuisine Gardens on Sunday, April 30.
City Announces Timeline for Transition to By-District City Council Elections
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing the timeline for the transition to by-district city Council elections.
