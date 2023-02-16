Barrientos Sinks Clutch Free Throws in OT to Push Cougars Past Glendale 74-73

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons sophomore Dillon Barrientos knocked down two overtime free throws to finish with a game-high 28 points and push the Cougars past host Glendale College 74-73 on Wednesday night.

Canyons (13-14, 4-9) and Glendale (9-18, 3-10) have now exchanged one-point victories to split the season series. The Vaqueros had previously defeated COC by a 71-70 overtime final score back on Jan. 21 at the Cougar Cage.

On Wednesday, the two teams again needed an overtime period to decide things.

The Cougars trailed by seven points to begin the second half before clawing their way back into the game. Barrientos scored 16 points in the second half and added the most important two points to close out extra time. He finished 11-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-6 from three-point territory.

COC sophomore Andrew Henderson also got hot in the second half with 14 of his 18 points coming down the stretch.

Jonah El-Farra led Canyons on the boards with 11 rebounds to go with 13 points. His free throw late in the second the game tied the game at 64-64 to send things to overtime.

The Vaqueros were led by 18 from Jarred Jones and 16 from Gabino Ramirez who came off the bench to have an impact.

Top Performers

Dillon Barrientos – 38 mins, 28 pts, 5 rebs, 11-of-16 shooting

Jonah El-Farra – 39 mins, 13 pts, 11 rebs, 6-of-9 shooting

Andrew Henderson – 29 mins, 18 pts, 5 rebs, assist, 2 stls, blk

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons will close out the regular season with a home date vs. Santa Monica College at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. A brief sophomore night ceremony will proceed the opening tip.

That game will also be broadcast to fans free of charge on the Cougars Sports Network.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...