Trio of Cougars Headed to State Championship Meet

CERRITOS — College of the Canyons track & field is sending three student-athletes to the state championship meet based on their respective performances at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Champions on Friday at Cerritos College.

Jerome Hughes (800m), Sam Regez (1500m) and JT Saenz (triple jump) will next compete at the 3C2A State Championship meet being held May 17-18, at Saddleback College.

Hughes posted the top result of the day for the Cougars with a third place run in the 800m coming at a time of 1:57.32. The sophomore previously captured the Western State Conference (WSC) Championship in the same event. Ian Rosen of San Diego Mesa College won the event at 1:56.75.

Regez was clocked at 3:58.79 in the 1500m to finish eighth in the field. That time represented a personal record for the sophomore, who has already committed to University of Portland. Antony Erikson of Cuesta College clocked a winning pace of 3:55.66.

Saenz placed sixth in the triple jump with his leap of 14.09m/46′ 2.75″. The freshman is the second Cougar in as many years to advance to the state meet in the triple jump event, following Layne Buck who competed at the 2023 state championships. Terrence Sweetman of Mt. San Antonio College won the regional title at 15.6m/49′ 9″.

Canyons also competed in two relay events at the Southern California Regional Finals.

The women’s 4×400 relay team of Katelyn Catu, Kaiya Cortinas, Emily Fairbanks and Zeniah Ellsworth combined for a time of 4:12.93 to place seventh.

The men’s 4×400 squad of Heath Arceneaux, Saenz, Lyndon Ravare and Hughes took ninth after coming in at 3:22.95.

For full results from Friday’s meet, click [here].

