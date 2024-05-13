header image





 

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 13
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
Trio of Cougars Headed to State Championship Meet
| Monday, May 13, 2024
COC Track and Field

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director   

CERRITOS — College of the Canyons track & field is sending three student-athletes to the state championship meet based on their respective performances at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Champions on Friday at Cerritos College.

Jerome Hughes (800m), Sam Regez (1500m) and JT Saenz (triple jump) will next compete at the 3C2A State Championship meet being held May 17-18, at Saddleback College.

Hughes posted the top result of the day for the Cougars with a third place run in the 800m coming at a time of 1:57.32. The sophomore previously captured the Western State Conference (WSC) Championship in the same event. Ian Rosen of San Diego Mesa College won the event at 1:56.75.

Regez was clocked at 3:58.79 in the 1500m to finish eighth in the field. That time represented a personal record for the sophomore, who has already committed to University of Portland. Antony Erikson of Cuesta College clocked a winning pace of 3:55.66.

Saenz placed sixth in the triple jump with his leap of 14.09m/46′ 2.75″. The freshman is the second Cougar in as many years to advance to the state meet in the triple jump event, following Layne Buck who competed at the 2023 state championships. Terrence Sweetman of Mt. San Antonio College won the regional title at 15.6m/49′ 9″.

Canyons also competed in two relay events at the Southern California Regional Finals.

The women’s 4×400 relay team of Katelyn CatuKaiya CortinasEmily Fairbanks and Zeniah Ellsworth combined for a time of 4:12.93 to place seventh.

The men’s 4×400 squad of Heath Arceneaux, Saenz, Lyndon Ravare and Hughes took ninth after coming in at 3:22.95.

For full results from Friday’s meet, click [here].
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Announces 66 Probation Officers Put On Leave
The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Monday that it has put 66 sworn probation officers on administrative leave since Jan. 1 pending internal affairs investigations into allegations of official misconduct, including at county juvenile facilities.
L.A. County Announces 66 Probation Officers Put On Leave
L.A. County Public Health Investigating Hepatitis A Outbreak
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A infections.
L.A. County Public Health Investigating Hepatitis A Outbreak
CSUN Students Take Center State at National Health Conference
California State University, Northridge students took center stage at a National Institutes of Health conference and presented the results of their own research studies to an audience of medical professionals and prospective medical students.
CSUN Students Take Center State at National Health Conference
City Cinemas Returns July 26
Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience under the stars with your family and friends, all for free starting this summer at various parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita!
City Cinemas Returns July 26
Trio of Cougars Headed to State Championship Meet
CERRITOS — College of the Canyons track & field is sending three student-athletes to the state championship meet based on their respective performances at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Champions on Friday at Cerritos College.
Trio of Cougars Headed to State Championship Meet
TMU Campus Pastor Leaves Behind Faithful Legacy
Dr. Harry Walls will depart from the student life team at The Master’s University this summer having left an indelible mark on campus.
TMU Campus Pastor Leaves Behind Faithful Legacy
Kathryn Barger | Uplifting Foster Youth
May is National Foster Youth Month! It was an honor to coauthor a motion at this week's Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting to celebrate. 
Kathryn Barger | Uplifting Foster Youth
Warnings Lifted at Dockweiler, Venice Beaches
Los Angeles County Public Health has lifted warnings for beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards
Warnings Lifted at Dockweiler, Venice Beaches
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 13 - Sunday, May 19.
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Ken Striplin | Benefits of Cycling
There is no better time to pump up your tires and take your bicycle for a spin.
Ken Striplin | Benefits of Cycling
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
May 18: SCV Sanitation District Wastewater Rate Increase Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District is seeking to raise rates to pay for the additional operations and maintenance costs of the new state-mandated Advanced Water Treatment Facility in Valencia and aging infrastructure improvements. The third Informational Meeting about the proposed increases is set for Saturday, May 18 at 9 a.m. at Sulphur Springs Community School, 16628 Lost Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.
May 18: SCV Sanitation District Wastewater Rate Increase Meeting
May 15: Hart School Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
May 15: Hart School Board Regular Meeting
May 18: NextGen MediaMakers Festival Honors Young Creatives
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites the public as well as local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: NextGen MediaMakers Festival Honors Young Creatives
May 13: Lane, Road Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Project
Starting Monday, May 13, crews will begin construction to widen the Copper Hill Bridge located at Copper Hill Drive over the San Francisquito Creek between McBean Parkway and Avenida Rancho Tesoro.
May 13: Lane, Road Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Project
July 6-21: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’
Santa Clarita’s Olive Branch Theatricals will offer a production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” July 6 - 21.
July 6-21: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’
May 18: Rancho Camulos Archives Tour, Presentation
A presentation and tour will be held Saturday, May 18, 1-3 p.m. at the Rancho Camulos Museum Marie Wren Library and Archives to highlight the Del Valle/Rubel collection’s new archival system.
May 18: Rancho Camulos Archives Tour, Presentation
May 14: Council to Consider Roads, Bridge Maintenance, Animal Control Contracts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m. Prior to the public session the council will meet in closed session for a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 14: Council to Consider Roads, Bridge Maintenance, Animal Control Contracts
Academy at Method Charter Offers Dual COC Enrollment
The Academy at Method Schools has announced the launch of its innovative online independent study dual enrollment charter school in partnership with College of the Canyons.
Academy at Method Charter Offers Dual COC Enrollment
May 18: Gear Up, ‘Hit the Trail’ Free Cycling Event
Hop on your bicycle, get to pedaling and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s sprawling bike trail network during the 2024 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to noon.
May 18: Gear Up, ‘Hit the Trail’ Free Cycling Event
Valencia High Jazz Choir Captures ‘DownBeat’ Award
The 2022-2023 Valencia High School Jazz Choir Two 'n Four has been named the 2024 Winner High School Large Vocal Jazz Ensemble in the 47th Annual Downbeat Magazine Music Awards.
Valencia High Jazz Choir Captures ‘DownBeat’ Award
