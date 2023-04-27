Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1

Burrtec Waste Industries is pleased to announce that it will start servicing the city of Santa Clarita as the new residential waste hauler beginning July 1, 2023. Burrtec is excited to offer its services to the community and looks forward to providing excellent collection programs and customer service.

As of July 1, the current WM carts and bins will be serviced by Burrtec. Over a period of nine weeks, the old carts will be replaced with new Burrtec carts. An interactive map will be provided for residents to view when their carts are exchanged. New carts are clearly labeled with each of the acceptable materials allowed. In addition, residents should note the color change for the new carts, with black being for garbage, blue for recycling (no longer for garbage), and green for organics (yard trimmings and bagged food waste).

Residents are reminded that California State Senate Bill 1383 and City ordinances require all households to participate in the food waste recycling program beginning July 1, 2023. Burrtec will deliver new food waste pails, with instructions, along with the new set of carts to simplify this process. Residents will be asked to divert any food waste destined for the garbage cart as soon as they have received the carts and pail from Burrtec. Residents will do this by placing separately bagged food waste into the green organics cart, along with loose yard waste.

In the coming weeks, residents will receive a welcome package with detailed instructions on Burrtec’s services and new billing information. They will also receive a postcard to help select the suitable container sizes for their needs and pricing information.

Burrtec is a family-owned business that has operated a Santa Clarita local office for over 20 years. Its friendly staff is here to help residents with any questions or concerns.

“We are excited to serve the community and look forward to providing exceptional service,” said Dennis Verner, general manager of Burrtec Waste Santa Clarita.

For more information, please contact Burrtec Waste Industries at santaclarita@burrtec.com or their website at www.burrtec.com/scv.

About Burrtec Waste Industries

Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned and operated by The Burrs’. For over 65 years, Burrtec has consistently provided excellence in service and satisfaction with strong loyalty to the communities in which we serve.

