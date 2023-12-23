CA DMV Increases Online Services to 48 From 20

When customers visit the California Department of Motor Vehicles DMV website at dmv.ca.gov, they find a customer-focused site with helpful information, streamlined online applications and pages tailored for specific audiences.

The DMV recently improved the website to make it easier for Californians to take care of DMV business and has more than doubled the number of online services, from 20 in 2019 to 48. The department has refreshed webpages with improved layouts, instructional videos, comprehensive lists of answers to frequently asked questions and regularly updated information.

“Delivering digital self-service options to customers is one way we are moving to a mobile-first organization,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “The millions of transactions customers made on our website this year indicate that we are headed in the right direction.”

Customers are choosing to complete more transactions online. Californians completed 27 million transactions on the DMV website so far in 2023, compared to 18.7 million in 2019.

Just this year:

More than 11 million Californians renewed a vehicle registration.

Nearly 2 million customers renewed a driver’s license.

More than 14 million completed driver’s license applications or started REAL ID applications.

The DMV also cut transaction times by two-thirds, removed obstacles so staff can process transactions more quickly, developed a paperless renewal notifications program and empowered customers with the tools they need for a smooth online experience.

The DMV has created hubs of information and services on its website to address the unique needs of specific Californians. It redesigned the Driver’s License Renewal for people age 70+ based on feedback from senior drivers who must take a knowledge test to renew their driver’s license.

However, they can now shorten the required office visit by starting the renewal application and taking their exam online. The DMV offers a secure, remote version of the knowledge test, as well as a self-paced, no-fail eLearning option with seven interactive modules. The new senior driver webpage also contains more information and resources so they can stay on the road longer, safely.

The Teen Driver Roadmap is another new specialized page that guides new teen drivers and their parents or guardians through requirements new drivers must satisfy to obtain a California driver’s license.

The page features Kali, a fictional teen driver who appears regularly on DMV social media channels. She helps guide them through each milestone.

New drivers will also find helpful resources about owning and selling a vehicle, changing an address, renewing a vehicle’s registration and others.

Customers should create a MyDMV account and keep it updated with current information for a seamless online experience.

For more information visit dmv.ca.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...