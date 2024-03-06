header image

March 6
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
Shamrock and Roll This St. Patrick’s Day by Getting a REAL ID
| Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
Water drop


More than 17.1 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 132,749 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.

As wintery weather offers the blossoming promise of sunshine and spring travel, California residents should consider a REAL ID.

“A REAL ID could be your pot of gold at the end of the travel rainbow this St. Patrick’s Day,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “It’s easy to get and can be your lucky charm when flying in the US.”

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit the DMV’s website, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. By starting online, it should only take about 15 minutes in the office. Customers need to provide:

-Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate) *Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

-Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).

-Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

There is no need to wait for the federal enforcement date of May 7, 2025, that requires a REAL ID or other federally approved document to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities. Doing it now means more time doing the things you want to do.

Historical REAL ID information:

-Total REAL ID cardholders as of March 1, 2024: 17,141,762

-Total REAL ID cardholders as of February 1, 2024: 17,009,013

-Total REAL ID cardholders as March 1, 2023: 15,276,836

Online Services

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account, and then opt in.
March 9 Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory

March 9 Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact
FULL STORY...

CDPH Office of Violence Prevention, California Community Foundation to Invest $25M

CDPH Office of Violence Prevention, California Community Foundation to Invest $25M
Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
The Department of Public Health’s Office of Violence Prevention, in partnership with the California Community Foundation, has awarded 56 grants totaling $25 million
FULL STORY...

Barger Seeks Tax Relief for Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill

Barger Seeks Tax Relief for Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Tuesday, Mar 5, 2024
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has introduced a motion that explores bringing tax relief to homeowners in the communities of Val Verde, Live Oak and Hasley Hills impacted by odors from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...

Barger Pens Letter to Schiavo for Help with Chiquita Canyon Landfill

Barger Pens Letter to Schiavo for Help with Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, sent a letter to Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo Monday requesting that she urge and ensure state agencies—specifically, the State of California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Los Angeles Region—are proactively monitoring, assessing and ultimately regulating the handling and disposal of leachate at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...

May 18: Hart Park Critter Fair

May 18: Hart Park Critter Fair
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
Department of Parks and Recreation for a free, fun filled event that celebrates animals both big and small Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...
