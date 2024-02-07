It’s Valen-time to Upgrade to a REAL ID

More than 17 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 138,835 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.

Skip the chocolate and flowers! Show your love for travel this Valentine’s Day by upgrading to a REAL ID.

“Swipe right on a REAL ID,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “You’ll love how easy it is to get one.”

There is no need to wait for the federal enforcement date of May 7, 2025, that requires a REAL ID or other federally approved document to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities. Doing it now means more time planning that romantic getaway.

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. Customers need to provide:

-Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate) *Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

-Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).

-Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

Historical REAL ID information:

-Total REAL ID cardholders as of February 1, 2024: 17,009,013

-Total REAL ID cardholders as of January 1, 2024: 16,870,178

-Total REAL ID cardholders as February 1, 2023: 15,110,226

Online Services

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.

