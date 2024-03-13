header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 13
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story]
Henry M. Newhall
New Online Application for Clean Air Vehicle Decals Offers Faster Service
| Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024
Water drop


Californians applying for a Clean Air Vehicle decal can now enter the digital service express lane with a new online option from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Customers with a qualifying zero- or low-emission vehicle can skip the paper application, save the stamp and simply go to the website to complete the process quickly and conveniently.

This latest digital offering from the DMV – which has more than doubled the number of online transactions over the past few years – allows customers to confirm their vehicle’s eligibility instantly and expedite their request so they can receive their decal sooner.

“This is another example of the DMV streamlining how we engage with our customers,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “This is just the latest digital option in our transformation.”

“This new online system for a Clean Air Vehicle decal will make it fast and easy to beat the traffic with a zero-emission vehicle,” said Dr. Steven Cliff, Executive Officer of the California Air Resources Board. “Californians continue to make the switch, and the yearly upward trend in sales of zero-emission cars and trucks is cutting pollution in our communities.”

The DMV encourages customers waiting to receive their decal after applying by mail to reapply online for faster service. Their paper check and application will be voided once the DMV processes the electronic application.

The decal and identification card allow drivers to use carpool or High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes with only one person in the car. This federally approved access to HOV lanes is scheduled to end on September 30, 2025, unless Congress decides to extend it.

Currently, there are 411,133 vehicles in California with active CAV decals. Since the program started in January 2001, the DMV has issued more than 1.05 million decals.

The DMV runs the decal program in partnership with other state agencies that include CARB and California Department of Transportation. CAV decals are only issued to vehicles that have not been previously issued a decal. All CAV decal-related transactions can be completed online.

Learn more at Clean Air Vehicle Decals for Using Carpool and HOV Lanes – California DMV.

The red, green and yellow CAV decals are currently issued to qualifying vehicles that meet California’s super ultra-low emission vehicle (SULEV), inherently low-emission vehicle (ILEV) and transitional zero emission vehicle (TZEV) evaporative emission standard for exhaust emissions. These decals expire on September 30, 2025.

Compressed natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas fueled vehicles may also qualify for the CAV decal program.

The blue decal was issued in 2021 and will expire on January 1, 2025.

NOTE: Regardless of color, all decals issued before 2021 have now expired.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
New Online Application for Clean Air Vehicle Decals Offers Faster Service
Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024
New Online Application for Clean Air Vehicle Decals Offers Faster Service
Californians applying for a Clean Air Vehicle decal can now enter the digital service express lane with a new online option from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
FULL STORY...
Wilk’s Bill to Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free Clears First Committee
Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024
Wilk’s Bill to Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free Clears First Committee
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his measure to make wildfire settlement payments tax-free passed out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee.
FULL STORY...
Schiavo Calls for State of Emergency in Response to Chiquita Canyon Landfill Crisis
Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
Schiavo Calls for State of Emergency in Response to Chiquita Canyon Landfill Crisis
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced a significant step towards addressing the severe environmental and public health crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill by formally requesting California Governor Gavin Newsom declare a state of emergency in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 21. SENSES Block Party Returns with Neon Night
Step into a world of vibrant lights and pulsating beats at the electrifying Neon Night SENSES Block Party on Thursday, March 21.
March 21. SENSES Block Party Returns with Neon Night
April 26: SCV Job Fair Returns
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation has partnered with College of the Canyons, the city of Santa Clarita, the Chamber of Commerce, and America's Job Centers of California to host another valley-wide job fair.
April 26: SCV Job Fair Returns
March 21: Children’s Bureau Hosts Virtual Orientation For Prospective Foster Families
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
March 21: Children’s Bureau Hosts Virtual Orientation For Prospective Foster Families
New Online Application for Clean Air Vehicle Decals Offers Faster Service
Californians applying for a Clean Air Vehicle decal can now enter the digital service express lane with a new online option from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
New Online Application for Clean Air Vehicle Decals Offers Faster Service
Wilk’s Bill to Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free Clears First Committee
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his measure to make wildfire settlement payments tax-free passed out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free Clears First Committee
Marcia Mayeda | The Rewards of Adopting
In March of 2022 my husband and I volunteered to provide foster care for a two-year-old female Great Pyrenees dog for the Great Pyrenees Association of Southern California Rescue.
Marcia Mayeda | The Rewards of Adopting
CSUN Receives $1M Grant to Bridge the Divide Between Those Who Work with Young Children with Disabilities
California State University, Northridge has received a $1.25 million federal grant to develop an interdisciplinary program to bridge the divide between those who work with young children with disabilities, educators, behavior interventionists and speech-language pathologists.
CSUN Receives $1M Grant to Bridge the Divide Between Those Who Work with Young Children with Disabilities
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story]
Henry M. Newhall
March 14: Arts Commission to Review Updates on City Art Projects
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m.
March 14: Arts Commission to Review Updates on City Art Projects
CSUN Prof Confident Media Will Survive Recent Newsroom Upheavals
As political polarization threatens the foundations of American democracy, newsrooms across the nation — which have long played a vital role in checking political power and keeping the citizenry informed — are laying off staff or disappearing all together.
CSUN Prof Confident Media Will Survive Recent Newsroom Upheavals
March 28: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Resurgence IT
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, March. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Resurgence IT, 25031 Avenue Stanford STE 10, Valencia, CA 91354.
March 28: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Resurgence IT
TMU’s Kylee Sears Wins NAIA National Championship
Kylee Sears won the 200-yard Freestyle by nearly two seconds Friday to win the first-ever national championship for The Master's University in swimming.
TMU’s Kylee Sears Wins NAIA National Championship
March 16: ‘Astronaut School’ HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime
Embark on a galactic journey when HOPE Theatre Arts presents “Astronaut School!,” a free Storytime event for kids and their adults.
March 16: ‘Astronaut School’ HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime
Schiavo Calls for State of Emergency in Response to Chiquita Canyon Landfill Crisis
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced a significant step towards addressing the severe environmental and public health crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill by formally requesting California Governor Gavin Newsom declare a state of emergency in Los Angeles County.
Schiavo Calls for State of Emergency in Response to Chiquita Canyon Landfill Crisis
Saenger Associates, GrowthPhases AG Announce Partnership
Saenger Associates and GrowthPhases AG, LLC are pleased to announce their partnership to expand each company’s client offering to include retained executive search, interim management and business consulting.
Saenger Associates, GrowthPhases AG Announce Partnership
Wilk Names Jewelry Fixx Small Business of the Month
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has recognize Santa Clarita-based Jewelry Fixx as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month.
Wilk Names Jewelry Fixx Small Business of the Month
County Chief Sustainability Office Annual Report
Check out the Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office’s newly released Annual Report, which details the progress the county has made on the 12 overarching goals of the OurCounty Plan.
County Chief Sustainability Office Annual Report
Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at COC
More than 250 short-term classes are still open for students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2024 semester.
Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at COC
June 1: Boys & Girls Club Auction Tiki Hideaway
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced its highly anticipated annual auction, Tiki Hideaway, set to take place on Saturday, June 1. This year's theme, "Tiki Hideaway," promises to transport attendees to a tropical paradise filled with enchantment and excitement.
June 1: Boys & Girls Club Auction Tiki Hideaway
Website Launched for Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s Relocation Support
The website for Chiquita Canyon Landfill's Relocation Support opened to applications on Monday, March 11.
Website Launched for Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s Relocation Support
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Promote Restroom Accessibility for Seniors, Disabled
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced the introduction of AB 2233, a bill aimed at updating the California Building Standards Code to improve public restroom facilities for individuals with ambulatory challenges, including seniors and the disabled community,
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Promote Restroom Accessibility for Seniors, Disabled
Hart District Celebrates Nine National Merit Scholarship Finalists
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced nine high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Hart District Celebrates Nine National Merit Scholarship Finalists
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
Mustangs’ Outdoor Track Season Opens at Oxy
The track teams at The Master's University hit seven national qualifying marks and numerous personal bests in their outdoor track opener at the Oxy Distance Carnival Saturday.
Mustangs’ Outdoor Track Season Opens at Oxy
SCVNews.com