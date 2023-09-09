header image

CalArtians Screen 14 Faculty, Alum, Student Films at CUFF
Friday, Sep 8, 2023
Cal Arts films screen at festival crop

Chicago Underground Film Festival, the world’s longest-running annual underground film festival, returns with its 30th edition at The Harper Theater and the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago. Running from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 17, this year’s lineup of boundary-pushing films features shorts from 14 California Institute of the Arts faculty, alums and students.

School of Film/Video faculty Charlotte Pryce will be screening her work “and so it came about (A Tale of Consequential Dormancy).” The 13-minute allegorical film chronicles the phase of animal dormancy in response to adversity. Inspired by and made during the pandemic’s “global dormancy,” the mythological tale draws from and retells such natural processes.

Current Film/Video student Leonardo Pirondi (Film/Video BFA 2022, MFA 2025) screens his four-minute short film “Welcome Home (Seja Bem-Vindo ao Lar).” Exploring a house haunted by its creators, the room welcomes you to ‘The New Frontier’ and plays with the idea of the uncanny and unhomely.

A film from Sri Lanka and China, Rajee Samarasinghe’s (Film/Video MFA 2016) short “Lotus-Eyed Girl” inspects the impacts of colonialism on human desire. The eerie ambiance is paired with a collaging of pomegranates, rural and urban landscapes, family history, mandalas, death, longing, and Indian writer Bilhana’s 11th century love poem “Caurapañcāśikā.”

“De-composition” is a three-minute short film by Laura Kraning (Film/Video MFA 2010), described as a textural macro collage of a Rust Belt landscape. Set to the sound of the New York Central rail line, the film collages photos of Buffalo, New York, to chronicle material decay and metallic decomposition.

Cherlyn Hsing-Hsin Liu’s (Film/Video MFA 2015) short film “In Littleness” is an eight-minute study of the medium of miniature. Zooming in on daily life, Liu explores childhood and the every day through an eight-millimeter size scale.

“Train Song” is a three-minute black and white film by Yanbin Zhao (Film/Video MFA 2023) that uses reflective material to distort images of a railroad and bring forth the unseen spirits of the rail landscape. The film is set near a monument honoring Chinese migrant workers near a railroad in Canyon County, California.

Described as an explosion of color and a tortured object, Joshua Gen Solondz’s (Film/Video MFA 2016) film “NE CORRIDOR” turns three years of documentation into a seven-minute film. The footage collages gurgling paint, jagged splices, errant sprocket holes, and puzzling images to evoke and honor the work of late filmmaker Luther Price.

A collaboration between director Charlotte Hong (Film/Video MFA) and producer Giuliana Foulkes (Film/Video MFA 2018), “SMRT Piece” is a video-experimental animation triptych set between Singapore and Los Angeles. The four-minute film explores public transit, queer bodies, risk, missing home, seeing vs. being seen, movie magic, drawing as an abstract intellectual exercise, Agnes V., and snuggling with a lover.

Elizabeth M. Webb’s (Film/Video MFA 2016) short film “Proximity Study (Sight Lines)” captures the docks of the Brooklyn waterfront as an ode to her longshoreman grandfather. Trying to measure closeness despite temporal distance, the six-minute 16mm film documents the docks and Webb rowing in the channel between the camera and the subject.

Exploring systems, possibilities, and grief in the mountains, “Motor Motor Blue” by Greg Jenkins (Film/Video MFA 2023) is described as “austere and ethereal.” In 15 minutes, the film frames the sounds and rhythms of a community in grief through family histories, phantom landscapes, and racecars.

Melissa Ferrari’s (Film/Video MFA 2019) 40-minute film “Relict: A Phantasmagoria (2020/2023)” is an experimental documentary utilizing antique magic lanterns and hand-drawn animation. The film adapts lore, CGI, audio interviews, documentary excerpts, thermal imaging, animation, and more to explore the zeitgeist of pseudoscience, fake news, religion, belief, perception, and documentary ethics in contemporary cryptozoology.

“Fictions” is a 22-minute film by manuela de laborde (Film/Video MFA 2016), a product of a residency with the Internationale Kurzfilmtage Oberhausen’s Conditional Cinema Program. Inspired by the spell “ficciones,” the film captures the gardening and growth of plant life in ceramic sculptures through four super-8 cameras. This imagery imagining sculptures as possible containers of heart is accompanied by the sounds of Camila de Laborde.

Lastly, Alix Blevins (Film/Video MFA 2023) screens a one-minute film titled “object permanence,” documenting the disappearance of objects.

For more information view the film schedule for CUFF which details the timing and location for each of the films.

Cal Arts films screen at festival
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 13: Newhall Community Center Open House
Explore, Discover and Connect! Join the Newhall Community Center on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. for the Newhall Community Center Open House.
Sept. 13: Newhall Community Center Open House
Nov. 4: Tickets on Sale for SCV Concert Band Fall Concert
The Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band will present a Fall Festival Concert on Saturday, Nov. 4. The concert will start at 7 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild, Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 4: Tickets on Sale for SCV Concert Band Fall Concert
CalArtians Screen 14 Faculty, Alum, Student Films at CUFF
Chicago Underground Film Festival, the world’s longest-running annual underground film festival, returns with its 30th edition at The Harper Theater and the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago. Running from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 17, this year’s lineup of boundary-pushing films features shorts from 14 California Institute of the Arts faculty, alums and students.
CalArtians Screen 14 Faculty, Alum, Student Films at CUFF
Students at Leona Cox Elementary Surprised with Free Book Fair
To celebrate back-to-school, thousands of students across Southern California were surprised with school-wide free book fairs this week. More than 500 students in Santa Clarita at Leona Cox Elementary School in Canyon Country received a free book fair.
Students at Leona Cox Elementary Surprised with Free Book Fair
Sept. 12: City Council Meets on Shadowbox Zoning, County Homeless Committee
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12, in open public session at 6 p.m.
Sept. 12: City Council Meets on Shadowbox Zoning, County Homeless Committee
Lane, Ramp Closures Scheduled Saturday on Southbound I-5
The California Department of Transportation plans to close multiple lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 near the Valencia neighborhood in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Lane, Ramp Closures Scheduled Saturday on Southbound I-5
$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
Los Angeles County was awarded a $12 million planning grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced.
$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be "Off to the Races" on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country. The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. when doors open followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and "horse races" at 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’
Marsha McLean: Beauty Within Our Backyard, Hiking Challenge
As someone who has fought long and hard to preserve the open spaces in and around our City, and proudly serves as your Councilwoman, it is with great pleasure that I announce the Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge for 2023. This challenge will deepen your appreciation for the outdoors as it draws you closer to nature, taking you deeper into the heart of our community.
Marsha McLean: Beauty Within Our Backyard, Hiking Challenge
Sept. 14: Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs at Funburger
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host “Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs” on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FunBurger, 23460 Cinema Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 14: Milkshakes with SCV Sheriffs at Funburger
Canyons Football Ranked No. 25/23 in Most Recent Polls
College of the Canyons continues to be ranked in both California Community College Athletic Association football polls following the Cougars' week one road loss at Citrus.
Canyons Football Ranked No. 25/23 in Most Recent Polls
Schiavo’s Community Water Protection Bill Passes Senate, Moves to Governor’s Desk
In a groundbreaking development for California's water management, California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, R- Chatsworth, announced that the State Senate has approved her Community Water Protection Bill (AB 1631), moving it to the final step where the bill awaits the signature of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Schiavo’s Community Water Protection Bill Passes Senate, Moves to Governor’s Desk
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Sept. 28: VIA After Five Hosted By Sheriff’s Station
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station.
Sept. 28: VIA After Five Hosted By Sheriff’s Station
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 7
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 7
‘SCVTV’s Community Corner’ Wins Award of Excellence in National Competition
The City-County Communications and Marketing Association has named SCVTV’s Community Corner the “Award of Excellence” for the 2023 Savvy Awards, a national competition. 
‘SCVTV’s Community Corner’ Wins Award of Excellence in National Competition
County Welcomes Return of HouseLA Event
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to celebrate the return of the HouseLA events after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Welcomes Return of HouseLA Event
L.A. County Assessor Receives National Award for Excellence
For the second time, the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has received the highest honor that can be granted to a government assessment agency.
L.A. County Assessor Receives National Award for Excellence
Centennial Acquires Valencia Town Center
Centennial, a retail real estate owner and operator with a national portfolio, announced that it has acquired Westfield Valencia Town Center. 
Centennial Acquires Valencia Town Center
Oct 29: Bark for Life Halloween Fundraiser Honors Canine Companions
Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark for Life, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct 29: Bark for Life Halloween Fundraiser Honors Canine Companions
Hispanic Heritage Celebration Honorees, Scholarship Announced
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 honorees for its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Awards and Networking Reception.
Hispanic Heritage Celebration Honorees, Scholarship Announced
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Best Practices To Limit Workplace Transmission
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 200 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Best Practices To Limit Workplace Transmission
DMV Expands Eligibility for At-Home Testing
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces that Californians under 18 years old who need a driver’s license, and individuals moving to California from out of state who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test are now eligible to complete the requirement at home before visiting a DMV office. 
DMV Expands Eligibility for At-Home Testing
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
SCVNews.com
