Innovative work by student filmmakers will be showcased during the upcoming 24th season of KCET’s Fine Cut Festival of Films, which presents an annual slate of animation, documentary and narrative short films. The 2023 lineup features 30 shorts by festival finalists, six of which were created by California Institute of the Arts students.

Calartians selected as 2023 Fine Cut Festival finalists are Michelle Tang (Film/Video BFA 2023), Si Yi Lee (Film/Video BFA 2026), Zoé Lacau (Film/Video BFA 2023), Christina Woo (Film/Video BFA 2023), Yoonhyung Choi (Film/Video BFA 2025) and Mina Chacko (Film/Video BFA 2025).

The festival will air in one-hour blocks on KCET over the course of six weeks running from Friday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m.. Many films will also be available for streaming at KCET’s website, as well as the free PBS app.

The 2023 finalists were selected from a pool of more than 350 submissions, representing more than 40 Southern California film schools. Finalists are up for four awards: one each for the animation, documentary and narrative genres, as well as the Jack Larson Southern California Student Filmmaker Award. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Among the judging panel of nine industry professionals is CalArts alum Elizabeth Ito (Film/Video BFA 2004).

CalArtian films will be shown:

Week Two: “Distance Between Us” — Friday, Sept. 29

“The Bowl”: Si Yi Lee (Film/Video BFA 2026)

“A Train to Nowhere”: Zoé Lacau (Film/Video BFA 2023)

Week Four: “Finding Good in the Bad” — Friday, Oct. 13

“Pipe Dreams”: Christina Woo (Film/Video BFA 2023)

“Resilience”: Yoonhyung Choi (Film/Video BFA 2025)

Week Five: “Creative Expression” — Friday, Oct. 20

“Lunch Hour”: Mina Chacko (Film/Video BFA 2025)

Week Six: “Down a Dark Road” — Friday, Oct. 27

“The Borrower’s Hypnotist”: Michelle Tang (Film/Video BFA 2023)

For more information visit www.kcet.org/shows/fine-cut.

