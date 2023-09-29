CalArts Filmmakers Screen at Festivals Across North America, Europe

Alums and faculty from the California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video are screening films at film festivals around the globe throughout the fall. More than 18 CalArtians’ works have been selected for festival lineups taking place across Canada, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Toronto International Film Festival

Sept. 7-17

“We Don’t Talk Like We Used To” by Joshua Gen Solondz (Film/Video MFA 2016)

“It follows It Passes On” by Erica Sheu (Film/Video MFA 2022)

Crossroads by San Francisco Cinematheque

Sept. 8-10

“Last Things” by Deborah Stratman (Film/Video MFA 1995)

“Heliotrope” by School of Theater faculty Janie Geiser

“untitled, skin film” by Sailor DiNucci-Radley (Film/Video BFA 2023)

“My Caldera” by former School of Film/Video faculty Cauleen Smith

“A Throwing Forth” by Xiao Zhang (Film/Video MFA 2023)

“Bigbang” by Karissa Hahn (Film/Video BFA 2014)

Camden International Film Festival

Sept. 14-25

Curated by Zaina Bseiso (Film/Video MFA 2021)

“Ammi ki Katha” by Nehal Vyas (Film/Video MFA 2023)

“Let’s Go to the Mines” by Advik Beni (Film/Video MFA 2023)

Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival

Sept. 26–Oct. 1

“Visão do Paraíso (Vision of Paradise)” by Leonardo Pirondi (Film/Video BFA 2022, MFA 2025)

The New York Film Festival

Sept. 29–Oct. 15

“Allensworth” by School of Film/Video faculty James Benning

“The Far and Near” by Justin Jinsoo Kim (Film/Video MFA 21)

“Preceded” by Leonardo Pirondi (Film/Video BFA 22, MFA 25)

“When We Encounter the World” by Zazie Ray-Trapido (Film/Video MFA 23)

“and so it came about (A Tale of Consequential Dormancy)” by School of Film/Video faculty Charlotte Pryce

“We Don’t Talk Like We Used To” by Joshua Gen Solondz (Film/Video MFA 16)

“Last Things” by Deborah Stratman (Film/Video MFA 95)

BFI London Film Festival

Oct. 4-15

“The Land is the Living Witness” by Xiao Zhang (Film/Video MFA 23)

“Rizoo” by Azadeh Navai (Film/Video MFA 15)

Tacoma Film Festival

Oct. 5-12

“It follows It Passes On” by Erica Sheu (Film/Video MFA 2022)

“Visão do Paraíso (Vision of Paradise)” by Leonardo Pirondi (Film/Video BFA 2022, MFA 2025)

“Lotus-Eyed Girl” by Rajee Samarasinghe (Film/Video MFA 2016)

