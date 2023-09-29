header image

September 29
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
CalArts Filmmakers Screen at Festivals Across North America, Europe
| Friday, Sep 29, 2023
cal arts film festivals

Alums and faculty from the California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video are screening films at film festivals around the globe throughout the fall. More than 18 CalArtians’ works have been selected for festival lineups taking place across Canada, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Toronto International Film Festival

Sept. 7-17

“We Don’t Talk Like We Used To” by Joshua Gen Solondz (Film/Video MFA 2016)

“It follows It Passes On” by Erica Sheu (Film/Video MFA 2022)

Crossroads by San Francisco Cinematheque

Sept. 8-10

“Last Things” by Deborah Stratman (Film/Video MFA 1995)

“Heliotrope” by School of Theater faculty Janie Geiser

“untitled, skin film” by Sailor DiNucci-Radley (Film/Video BFA 2023)

“My Caldera” by former School of Film/Video faculty Cauleen Smith

“A Throwing Forth” by Xiao Zhang (Film/Video MFA 2023)

“Bigbang” by Karissa Hahn (Film/Video BFA 2014)

Camden International Film Festival

Sept. 14-25

Curated by Zaina Bseiso (Film/Video MFA 2021)

“Ammi ki Katha” by Nehal Vyas (Film/Video MFA 2023)

“Let’s Go to the Mines” by Advik Beni (Film/Video MFA 2023)

Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival

Sept. 26–Oct. 1

“Visão do Paraíso (Vision of Paradise)” by Leonardo Pirondi (Film/Video BFA 2022, MFA 2025)

The New York Film Festival

Sept. 29–Oct. 15

“Allensworth” by School of Film/Video faculty James Benning

“The Far and Near” by Justin Jinsoo Kim (Film/Video MFA 21)

“Preceded” by Leonardo Pirondi (Film/Video BFA 22, MFA 25)

“When We Encounter the World” by Zazie Ray-Trapido (Film/Video MFA 23)

“and so it came about (A Tale of Consequential Dormancy)” by School of Film/Video faculty Charlotte Pryce

“We Don’t Talk Like We Used To” by Joshua Gen Solondz (Film/Video MFA 16)

“Last Things” by Deborah Stratman (Film/Video MFA 95)

BFI London Film Festival

Oct. 4-15

“The Land is the Living Witness” by Xiao Zhang (Film/Video MFA 23)

“Rizoo” by Azadeh Navai (Film/Video MFA 15)

Tacoma Film Festival

Oct. 5-12

“It follows It Passes On” by Erica Sheu (Film/Video MFA 2022)

“Visão do Paraíso (Vision of Paradise)” by Leonardo Pirondi (Film/Video BFA 2022, MFA 2025)

“Lotus-Eyed Girl” by Rajee Samarasinghe (Film/Video MFA 2016)
Van Hook Receives Prestigious O – C Award

Van Hook Receives Prestigious O – C Award
Thursday, Sep 28, 2023
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook received the rarely-awarded O – C (pronounced “oh bar see”) award from FivePoint at a community celebration event held to celebrate her 35 years of leadership at COC.
FULL STORY...

WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 2 Public University in State, No. 12 Nationally

WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 2 Public University in State, No. 12 Nationally
Thursday, Sep 28, 2023
California State University, Northridge is the No. 2 public university in California and the No. 12 public university in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.
FULL STORY...

Oct 5: CSUN Library Explores ‘The Enchantment of Poetry’ with Dana Gioia

Oct 5: CSUN Library Explores ‘The Enchantment of Poetry’ with Dana Gioia
Wednesday, Sep 27, 2023
Former California poet laureate Dana Gioia will explore “The Enchantment of Poetry” on Thursday, Oct. 5, as part of the Gohstand Reading Room Biennial Lecture Series at California State University, Northridge’s University Library.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Students Recognized by KCET Fine Cut Festival of Films

CSUN Students Recognized by KCET Fine Cut Festival of Films
Monday, Sep 25, 2023
Public television station KCET selected three California State University, Northridge student films, all directed by women of color, to take part in its Fine Cut Film Festival.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
West Nile Virus Found in Santa Clarita Valley
The Greater Los Angeles Vector Control District has reported the first case of West Nile Virus in the Santa Clarita Valley this season. Transmitted through mosquito bites, West Nile Virus is a health concern for people and animals.
West Nile Virus Found in Santa Clarita Valley
Volunteers Sought for Light Up Main Street
Santa Clarita Volunteers is seeking volunteers for Light Up Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 18. Volunteers age 14 and older are being sought for a variety of positions at the annual holiday kickoff event in Old Town Newhall. Age requriements vary according to volunteer activity.
Volunteers Sought for Light Up Main Street
Oct. 12: ALDI to Open Second SCV Location in Canyon Country
ALDI will open a second Santa Clarita Valley location on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the Canyon Center in Canyon Country. The new ALDI store will be located at 19361 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Canyon Center is located at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road.
Oct. 12: ALDI to Open Second SCV Location in Canyon Country
Dr. Christina Ghaly | It’s the Season for Flu Vaccine
As the end of the year approaches, it will soon be time for indoor gatherings with friends and family. This is a particularly important time of year to get your annual flu vaccination.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | It’s the Season for Flu Vaccine
Oct. 2: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors Relief Program Launched
Los Angeles County will launch the first of two community relief programs for households that have been impacted by odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Monday, Oct. 2.
Oct. 2: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors Relief Program Launched
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Val Verde Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Maxwell Perkins Cornell.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Val Verde Man
Bus Drivers Strike, Santa Clarita Transit to Suspend Service
The city of Santa Clarita partners with MV Transportation for transit services. Over the past year, MV Transportation has been actively negotiating with the bus drivers' union. Yet, on Sept. 15, the union decided to authorize a strike. It's crucial to clarify that the city of Santa Clarita is not a participant in this labor contract disagreement.
Bus Drivers Strike, Santa Clarita Transit to Suspend Service
Dianne Feinstein, Long-serving California Senator, Dies at 90
Senator Dianne Feinstein, who represented California in the Senate for more than 30 years, has died at 90 years old, her office announced Friday morning.
Dianne Feinstein, Long-serving California Senator, Dies at 90
Laurene Weste | Adopting New Family Member at Castaic Animal Care Center
Throughout my life, I have always fought for and raised rescue animals, both big and small.
Laurene Weste | Adopting New Family Member at Castaic Animal Care Center
Metro Approves Additional AVL Trains
The Metro Board of Directors approved schedule changes, public safety resources and additional trains to the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line (AVL) Thursday.
Metro Approves Additional AVL Trains
SCVEDC Earns Two International Awards of Excellence
The SCVEDC is excited to announce that it was recently honored for excellence in economic development by the International Economic Development Council in two distinct categories.
SCVEDC Earns Two International Awards of Excellence
Oct. 14: Annual Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition
The 2023 Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition will take place on Saturday, Oct., 14 at Valencia High School.
Oct. 14: Annual Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition
Caltrans Announces I-5 Castaic Area Lane Closures
Interstate 5 in the Castaic area in northern Los Angeles County will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes in the northbound or southbound direction between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 2-4, Caltrans announced Thursday.
Caltrans Announces I-5 Castaic Area Lane Closures
Van Hook Receives Prestigious O – C Award
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook received the rarely-awarded O – C (pronounced “oh bar see”) award from FivePoint at a community celebration event held to celebrate her 35 years of leadership at COC.
Van Hook Receives Prestigious O – C Award
Oct. 19: Foster Care, Adoption Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Oct. 19: Foster Care, Adoption Virtual Orientation
Zonta’s Add Your Voice Campaign Earns International Recognition
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is proud to announce that the club has won top honors within Zonta International’s Add Your Voice Campaign for installing the largest number of new members throughout the Zonta world in 2023.
Zonta’s Add Your Voice Campaign Earns International Recognition
WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 2 Public University in State, No. 12 Nationally
California State University, Northridge is the No. 2 public university in California and the No. 12 public university in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.
WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 2 Public University in State, No. 12 Nationally
California Expands Reproductive Health Protections
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed eight health care bills that heighten protections for those who provide abortion care, expand the health care workforce and protect information about reproductive health care.
California Expands Reproductive Health Protections
TMU’s Timberlie Miller Named NAIA Setter of the Week
In a week that saw her lead The Master's University to a pair of three-set wins, Timberlie Miller has been named the NAIA Setter of the Week.
TMU’s Timberlie Miller Named NAIA Setter of the Week
Today in SCV History (Sept. 28)
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
Castaic High Hosts County Office of Education CTE Livestream
 The Los Angeles County Department of Education livestreamed their Career Technical Education meeting from the state-of-the-art video studio at Castaic High School.
Castaic High Hosts County Office of Education CTE Livestream
The Gods of Comedy Runs at Canyon Theatre Guild Through Oct. 29
Celebrating the fall season, Canyon Theatre Guild recently opened Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy, running through Oct. 29.
The Gods of Comedy Runs at Canyon Theatre Guild Through Oct. 29
