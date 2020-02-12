[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.). [story]
Mint Canyon School
California Legislative Analyst Rips Governor’s Homelessness Plan
| Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
homelessness plan

SACRAMENTO – California’s legislative analyst Tuesday ripped Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed $1 billion homelessness plan and urged lawmakers to counter with a more focused, goal-oriented strategy for one of the state’s most vexing problems.

In a new report, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office advised caution with Newsom’s sweeping plan, calling it unclear and rife with potential implementation headaches.

“We recognize that there is no obvious right answer as to how the state should address the homelessness crisis,” the report opens. “That said, we find the governor’s budget proposal falls short of articulating a clear strategy for curbing homelessness in California.”

Kicking off his second year in office, Newsom last month unveiled a $1.4 billion plan to remove and keep people off the streets.

The homelessness plan centers on a $750 million one-time general fund infusion to immediately address street-level homelessness, as well as a $695 million upgrade to the state’s social health care system to help it serve homeless individuals and those with mental health disabilities. The former San Francisco mayor also made 100 state-owned camp trails available for temporary housing and created the California Access to Housing and Services Fund.

Two days later during a budget introduction press conference, Newsom told reporters that he would be heavily involved going forward and own the issue.

“I’m the homeless czar in the State of California,” Newsom said, stamping his name on the issue.

But the analyst’s office, which provides the California Legislature with fiscal and policy advice, says lawmakers might want to consider rejecting Newsom’s rough draft homelessness plan proposal.

It does not take issue with the amount of money proposed, but the analyst’s office says Newsom’s plan could cloud the actual process of getting taxpayer dollars to local governments. In recent years, money included in the budget for fighting homelessness was largely doled out directly to local officials.

According to the report, the homelessness plan would task the newly minted California Access to Housing and Services Fund with drawing regional boundaries and deciding how to allocate funds. It also notes that the state’s already overburdened Medi-Cal system would have to play a larger role under Newsom’s plan.

It is unclear whether the extra layers of bureaucracy would have a beneficial impact, the report warns.

“In the absence of a clear strategy, state resources could be allocated in a less targeted/coordinated way. As a consequence, we believe the governor’s proposed approach is less likely to make a meaningful ongoing impact on the state’s homelessness crisis,” the 32-page report states.

Newsom’s office pushed back on the report, claiming that the governor’s proposal will increase accountability and continue his “aggressive and far-reaching approach to homelessness and housing.”

“As the governor said when he unveiled this proposal, if you keep doing what you’ve done, you’ll get the same result. We strongly disagree with the assertion that emergency funding to fight homelessness should be spread thinly, with less accountability and in keeping with business as usual,” Newsom spokesperson Jesse Melgar said in an email.

Newsom is facing pressure at home and from the federal government to reduce a homeless population that has spiked to an estimated 151,000. According to federal data, 27% of the country’s homeless reside in California, even though voters have approved billions in bonds for affordable housing and improved mental health services in recent years.

Over Christmas, President Donald Trump blasted Newsom on Twitter for “doing a really bad job taking care of the homeless population,” while a recent statewide poll found 63% of likely voters were very concerned with homelessness.

The analyst’s office argues allowing regional officials – and potentially nonprofits – to be more heavily involved in dishing out funding strays from Newsom’s goal of cutting regulatory red tape.

“This could shift decision‑making authority away from local governments and to the newly designated regional administrators. Moreover, there is the possibility that through the regional administrator model, local governments currently receiving state homelessness funding would no longer do so,” the report states.

Negotiations on the homelessness plan and the other items in the $222 billion spending plan are ongoing between Newsom and lawmakers. Governors typically release a revised budget in May while the Legislature must approve a final plan by June 15.

The analyst’s scathing report will likely be discussed by lawmakers and the mayors of San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland on Thursday at a budget hearing on homeless funding.

Instead of green-lighting Newsom’s blueprint, the report recommends lawmakers come back to the bargaining table with their own homelessness plan. It says their potential counter should outline clear goals, set strict responsibilities for both state and local agencies and outline an oversight mechanism to make sure money is accounted for and funneled to the right places.

If talks between Newsom and the Legislature stall over the next few months, the report suggests they maintain the status quo and continue working on a comprehensive plan.

“We urge the Legislature to develop a clear strategy for the state’s response to the homelessness crisis. The scale of the homelessness crisis in California is significant and even substantial investments in resources could quickly dissipate without demonstrating much progress if investments are made without a clear plan,” the report concludes.

— By Nick Cahill
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act, which would add more than 191,000 acres of the Rim of the Valley Corridor to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, with a bipartisan vote of 231 Yeas and 183 Nays.
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
Although a Santa Clarita town hall meeting was scheduled with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Wednesday night, officials have said the meeting has now been postponed and rescheduled.
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
The Japanese Ministry of Health has diagnosed another 39 cases of coronavirus among the people aboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 175, the cruise line reported late Tuesday night.
Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality
For 20 minutes, the creative writing class was silent save for the inhales and exhales of the 13 people who softly, yet quickly scratched pen to paper.
SCV Prep Basketball Playoff Preview
The pinnacle of Southern California prep basketball is back, and 12 Santa Clarita teams find themselves in the heart of it when the playoffs get underway on Wednesday.
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act, which would add more than 191,000 acres of the Rim of the Valley Corridor to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, with a bipartisan vote of 231 Yeas and 183 Nays.
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2020
The SCV Water Board of Directors has selected Gary Martin to serve as SCV Water’s president for its third year of operation, and Jerry Gladbach and Maria Gutzeit were appointed to serve as vice presidents.
Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis to analyze the current structure and function of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA.
Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival producers have set the schedule of screenings, talks and tours for the inaugural festival in Old Town Newhall this weekend.
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
Although a Santa Clarita town hall meeting was scheduled with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Wednesday night, officials have said the meeting has now been postponed and rescheduled.
SCV Students Display Art Exhibit on Mall Community Wall
Students from Rio Norte Junior High School unveiled their artwork for display on the community wall at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday evening.
Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High
The Sulphur Springs Union and William S. Hart Union High school districts will host the fourth annual “Many Families, One Community” Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High School on Saturday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
The Japanese Ministry of Health has diagnosed another 39 cases of coronavirus among the people aboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 175, the cruise line reported late Tuesday night.
California Legislative Analyst Rips Governor’s Homelessness Plan
California’s legislative analyst Tuesday ripped Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed $1 billion homelessness plan and urged lawmakers to counter with a more focused, goal-oriented strategy for one of the state’s most vexing problems.
SCV Water Looks at Reservoirs Due to Winter, Carcinogen Concerns
A relatively dry winter and new state-set levels for the presence of a carcinogen in water threatening the closure of groundwater wells have local water officials considering water from new sources and looking to use water they’ve already banked.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.). [story]
SCV Water Customers Encouraged to Limit Water Use for Castaic Lake Maintenance
SCV Water is asking customers to limit their outdoor water use next week, Feb. 18 - 22, in preparation for annual maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake.
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of FocusSCV
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of FocusSCV, a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Be inspired by the unique creations of Suzi Kades in her solo show “pArts,” on display from Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Town Center Art Space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 12, with a closed session at 3:45 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Eight SCV High School Soccer Teams Head into Post-Season Play
Eight Santa Clarita Valley soccer teams, four boys and four girls teams, advanced to this week’s CIF-Southern Section playoffs after the playoff pairings were announced on Saturday.
Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:00 p.m. in the Summit Circle Training Room, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, 91350.
Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance with Bond Measures
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee has accepted the results of an independent audit confirming that, for the twelfth year in a row, the district has properly accounted for all bond expenditures and issued the District an unmodified opinion—the best rating possible—noting no adjustments, audit findings, questioned costs or instances of bond noncompliance.
Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre
Firefighters responded to a grassfire that broke out in the wash near Valencia Blvd. and Railroad Ave. in Valencia at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Austin Bennett.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) provides scholarships to student artists in our community, available to all high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Feb. 21: CSUN, COC Co-Host Congressional District 25 Candidate Forum
The public is invited to learn more about the candidates vying to represent Congressional District 25 at a special forum co-hosted by California State University, Northridge and the College of the Canyons on Friday, Feb. 21.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
