California, Oregon, Washington Announce Western States Pact

SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future.
A joint statement from the governors follows:
COVID-19 has preyed upon our interconnectedness. In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 – with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities.
We are announcing that California, Oregon and Washington have agreed to work together on a shared approach for reopening our economies – one that identifies clear indicators for communities to restart public life and business.
While each state is building a state-specific plan, our states have agreed to the following principles as we build out a West Coast framework:
– Our residents’ health comes first. As home to one in six Americans and gateway to the rest of the world, the West Coast has an outsized stake in controlling and ultimately defeating COVID-19.
– Health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide these decisions. Modifications to our states’ stay at home orders must be made based off our understanding of the total health impacts of COVID-19, including: the direct impact of the disease on our communities; the health impact of measures introduced to control the spread in communities — particularly felt by those already experiencing social disadvantage prior to COVID-19; and our health care systems’ ability to ensure care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions. This effort will be guided by data. We need to see a decline in the rate of spread of the virus before large-scale reopening, and we will be working in coordination to identify the best metrics to guide this.
– Our states will only be effective by working together. Each state will work with its local leaders and communities within its borders to understand what’s happening on the ground and adhere to our agreed-upon approach.
Through quick and decisive action, each of our states has made significant progress in flattening the curve and slowing the spread of COVID-19 among the broader public. Now, our public health leaders will focus on four goals that will be critical for controlling the virus in the future.
* Protecting vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected. This includes a concerted effort to prevent and fight outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
* Ensuring an ability to care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions. This will require adequate hospital surge capacity and supplies of personal protective equipment.
* Mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts, particularly on disadvantaged communities.
* Protecting the general public by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating. The states will work together to share best practices.
COVID-19 doesn’t follow state or national boundaries. It will take every level of government, working together, and a full picture of what’s happening on the ground.
In the coming days the governors, their staff and health officials will continue conversations about this regional pact to recovery.
The sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 9 died of COVID-related complications April 13, the Navy News Service reported.
Once California State University, Northridge professors like dance coordinator Paula Thomson processed and accepted the new reality — which took some time, she said — she went about the challenging work of redesigning dance courses for online learning.
Wednesday, May 6 is the deadline for California State University, Northridge students who are experiencing financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a MataCare Grant for the spring semester.
In response to small businesses affected by COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has created the Small Business Recovery Loan Program, administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
In a letter sent to state lawmakers Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget adviser said the Golden State will need to spend a minimum of $7 billion to fund the effort to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reacting to criticism that preventable delays set back America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump has put crosshairs on the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
To date, L.A. County Public Health has identified 9,192 postive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, and a total of 296 deaths. A minimum of 186 cases have been confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Johns Hopkins University: Flattening the curve involves reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases from one day to the next. This helps prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed. When a country has fewer new COVID-19 cases emerging today than it did on a previous day, that’s a sign that the country is flattening the curve.
In contrast to current diagnostic tests for COVID-19, which detect genetic material from the virus in respiratory secretions, this test looks for antibodies to the virus in plasma, the liquid in blood, to provide information about a person’s immune response to an infection.
If it is possible to identify antibodies, why can’t we also isolate and concentrate them, then inject them into an ill patient? Furthermore, what about cloning the antibody through stem cells creating an antiviral pill?
UCLA has joined a nationwide effort to study whether convalescent plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may yield a treatment for the deadly virus. Members of the community who have recovered from coronavirus are encouraged to donate blood.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the release Friday of $100 million to support child care services, and to support child care providers who are stepping up to serve essential infrastructure workers and vulnerable populations and their children during this critical time.
In an effort to minimize the risk of infection and help protect solid waste and recycling service providers and members of the community, California State University, Northridge ARCS (Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM) program has partnered with the Sunshine Canyon Landfill Law Enforcement Agency (SCL-LEA) to help circulate an important message of safety amid the COVID-19 crisis.
