April 16
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
California Thursday: 26,182 Cases; 890 Deaths
| Thursday, Apr 16, 2020
COVID-19 California

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 26,182 confirmed cases and 890 deaths.

Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture
As of April 15, data on race and ethnicity is complete for 65 percent of COVID-19 cases and 87 percent of deaths reported to the California Department of Public Health. As testing expands and our work to get more complete information by race and ethnicity advances, the distribution by race and ethnicity for cases may change. As information on race and ethnicity is becoming more complete on reported deaths, our data shows that African Americans/Blacks represent a disproportionately higher number of deaths compared to their representation in California’s population. Another group of heightened concern are Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders, although the number of deaths in this population are small and therefore limits statistical comparison.

COVID-19 Racial Demographics
COVID-19 California Racial Demographics

Health Care Worker Infection Rates
As of April 15, local health departments have reported 2,974 confirmed positive cases in health care workers. This includes on-the-job exposures, and other exposures, such as travel and close family contact. As testing capacity continues to increase, and more tests are being conducted directly in physician’s offices and processed through commercial laboratories, local public health officials will not be able to report the source of exposure for every affected health care worker.

Testing in California
As of April 15, more than 246,400 tests had been conducted in California. At least 239,181 results have been received and another 7,200 are pending. These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

COVID-19 By The Numbers
How People Can Protect Themselves
Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance web page.​​​
L.A. County Thursday: Another Day of Record Deaths; At Least 218 SCV Cases
Thursday, Apr 16, 2020
Thursday, Apr 16, 2020
L.A. County Thursday: Another Day of Record Deaths; At Least 218 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 399 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths for the third consecutive day. A minimum of 218 cases (total) have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Bracing for $1 Bil. Decline in Sales Tax Revenue
Thursday, Apr 16, 2020
Thursday, Apr 16, 2020
L.A. County Bracing for $1 Bil. Decline in Sales Tax Revenue
Los Angeles County’s economic outlook has taken a hard hit from the COVID-19 crisis, with officials forecasting a $1 billion decline in sales tax revenue this fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.
California Thursday: 26,182 Cases; 890 Deaths
Thursday, Apr 16, 2020
California Thursday: 26,182 Cases; 890 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 26,182 confirmed cases and 890 deaths.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Golfer, Two-Time State Champ Jessie Lin Signs With Washington State
College of the Canyons sophomore Jessie Lin has signed with Washington State University, becoming the second member of the Lady Cougars' back-to-back state championship team to move on to a four-year women's golf program.
COC Golfer, Two-Time State Champ Jessie Lin Signs With Washington State
L.A. County Thursday: Another Day of Record Deaths; At Least 218 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 399 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths for the third consecutive day. A minimum of 218 cases (total) have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Thursday: Another Day of Record Deaths; At Least 218 SCV Cases
L.A. County Bracing for $1 Bil. Decline in Sales Tax Revenue
Los Angeles County’s economic outlook has taken a hard hit from the COVID-19 crisis, with officials forecasting a $1 billion decline in sales tax revenue this fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.
L.A. County Bracing for $1 Bil. Decline in Sales Tax Revenue
Aprill 20: WiSH Foundation Complimentary Virtual Fitness Class
Let's Get Moving! With gyms closed and movement curtailed, the WiSH Education Foundation is coming to the rescue to get your blood pumping with a complimentary fitness training session Monday, April 20, at 12:00 p.m.
Aprill 20: WiSH Foundation Complimentary Virtual Fitness Class
California Thursday: 26,182 Cases; 890 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 26,182 confirmed cases and 890 deaths.
California Thursday: 26,182 Cases; 890 Deaths
Chamber Launches Two-Part Virtual Seminar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the launch of a portion of their FocusSCV leadership program now and transformed it from a small classroom format to a webinar for the entire business community.
Chamber Launches Two-Part Virtual Seminar Series
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School's Andrew Armitage
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School’s Andrew Armitage, Class of 2020, who has committed to California State University, Northridge.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Andrew Armitage
Newsom Signs Executive Order Offering Paid Leave for Essential Food Workers
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday to support California workers from large employers in the food sector industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with two weeks of paid sick leave, filling a gap left by federal relief that had provided similar paid leave benefits for employers with fewer than 500 workers.
Newsom Signs Executive Order Offering Paid Leave for Essential Food Workers
City Compiles List of SCV Nonprofit Organizations, Resources
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled the following list of nonprofit organizations and resources for individuals affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
City Compiles List of SCV Nonprofit Organizations, Resources
SCV Water Offering New Online WaterSMART Workshop
SCV Water customers can get the tips, tools and knowledge they need to use water more efficiently, as well as earn $20 for completing the workshop.
SCV Water Offering New Online WaterSMART Workshop
April 20: VIA Launches Virtual Motivational Monday with Mayor Cameron Smyth
Valley Industry Association will hold its first Virtual Motivational Monday with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth, Monday, April 20, via ZOOM, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
April 20: VIA Launches Virtual Motivational Monday with Mayor Cameron Smyth
U.S. Unemployment Soars Past 26.8 Million
(CN) — Covid-19 has put estimated 26.8 million out of work since the U.S. declared a national emergency, according to new figures Thursday showing that 5.2 million people filed claims for unemployment insurance last week.
U.S. Unemployment Soars Past 26.8 Million
SCV Sheriff's Special Ops Unit Nets 7 Arrests
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station ran an additional special operation Wednesday night which netted seven arrests.
SCV Sheriff’s Special Ops Unit Nets 7 Arrests
Loan Program for Small Businesses Runs Out of Money
WASHINGTON (CN) ­— A new Small Business Administration loan program is out of money, the agency said Thursday amid a deadlock in Congress over new funding to help employers cover payroll and expenses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Loan Program for Small Businesses Runs Out of Money
Boston Scientific to Make Ventilators at Fraction of Average Price
Boston Scientific Corp. will produce 3,000 medical ventilators for around $1,000 apiece with more to come if needed. Traditional medical ventilators cost $25,000 to $50,000. Emergency FDA approval was announced Wednesday.
Boston Scientific to Make Ventilators at Fraction of Average Price
Independence Day | Doctor's Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The real world has always been divided. Will global leaders work together to fight this challenge, or go to war individually?
Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Runners: 5 Future Moments Threatened by COVID-19 Outbreak
Five future history-making moments for Santa Clarita Valley runners in 2020 are under threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCV Runners: 5 Future Moments Threatened by COVID-19 Outbreak
L.A. County Wednesday: Most Deaths in a Day; 472 New Cases, Min. 205 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 42 new deaths and 472 new cases of COVID-19, the largest daily increase in new deaths, surpassing Tuesday's count of 40.
L.A. County Wednesday: Most Deaths in a Day; 472 New Cases, Min. 205 SCV Cases
California Wednesday: 24,424 Cases, 61 New Deaths; Fewer Patients in ICU
California has now had 24,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 821 deaths to date due to the disease, the state Department of Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
California Wednesday: 24,424 Cases, 61 New Deaths; Fewer Patients in ICU
L.A. County Jails Population Cut by 3,500 to Reduce COVID-19 Risk
Los Angeles County justice partners have collaborated to safely cut the county jails population by 3,500 to reduce the risk of mass exposure of COVID-19, county Public Defender Ricardo D. García said Tuesday.
L.A. County Jails Population Cut by 3,500 to Reduce COVID-19 Risk
City Compiles COVID-19 Resources for Businesses
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled a list of resources for businesses affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
City Compiles COVID-19 Resources for Businesses
Newsom Orders New Support for California Workers
Governor Gavin Newsom ordered new initiatives Wednesday to support the millions of California workers who have lost jobs or wages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Orders New Support for California Workers
L.A. County Expands Eviction Moratorium, Rent Freeze
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday expanded an existing temporary rent freeze and eviction moratorium in parts of the county in response to the COVID-19 health emergency.
L.A. County Expands Eviction Moratorium, Rent Freeze
