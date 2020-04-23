California Wednesday: 35,396 Cases, 1,354 Deaths

California has had 35,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,354 deaths caused by the disease in the pandemic to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture
The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and Black Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.
The differences in health outcomes are most stark in our COVID-19 death rates.
We have nearly complete data on deaths, and we are seeing these trends.
Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher rates. African Americans, in particular, are experiencing the highest death rate, about double their population representation across all adult age categories. More men are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends, with the notable exception of Asian females 65+ where the difference is significantly higher.
As of April 21, local health departments have reported 3,877 confirmed positive cases in healthcare workers. This includes on-the-job exposures, and other exposures, such as travel and close family contact. As testing capacity continues to increase, and more tests are being conducted directly in physician’s offices and processed through commercial laboratories, local public health officials will not be able to report the source of exposure for every affected health care worker.
Testing in California
As of April 21, more than 308,700 tests had been conducted in California. At least 301,547 results have been received and another 7,200 are pending. These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.
How People Can Protect Themselves
Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:
– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.
– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
– Following guidance from public health officials.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.
Los Angeles County officials are grateful for the support of California Governor Newsom and local communities as they work together with Project Roomkey to protect people experiencing homelessness from the spread of COVID-19.
President Trump dramatically expanded access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic. Telehealth lets you communicate with your physician and other healthcare professionals using your phone, video chat, secure text messaging, email, or through a patient portal.
Logix Federal Credit Union donated 1,000 N95 masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week, as the local financial institution’s staff wanted to show their commitment to healthcare workers and the Santa Clarita Valley community.
Southern California Edison customers experiencing financial difficulty because of the COVID-19 crisis can expect to receive a credit on their electric bills a few months early, according to a new California Public Utilities Commission decision.
Given a recent 87% increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph that coincides with decreased traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Caltrans announced on Wednesday a joint effort with the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety to urge drivers in the state to slow down.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Courting an army of volunteers, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday urged healthy residents to fill in gaps at food banks and nonprofits overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
