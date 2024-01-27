CDPH Warns Consumers with Milk Allergies About Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread

The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers with an allergy to milk not to eat Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread. The product contained whey, a milk allergen and the label did not include a milk allergy statement as required by law.

The California Department of Public Health is issuing this warning to ensure that consumers with an allergy to milk are aware that these products should not be consumed. The misbranding was discovered during a routine facility inspection.

Anyone finding these products for sale should call the California Department of Public Health Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232 or submit an electronic report online at CDPH Public Health Complaints.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. To date, no illnesses have been reported.

At this time, Bake R Us, Inc., (dba Dave’s Baking Company), based in Gardena, has not issued a voluntary recall. The corn bread was produced under the Dave’s Bakery brand name and packed in nine-pack/net wt. 21 oz (595g) packages. The product was shipped in cardboard boxes, 8 per box and the best-by date was printed only on the outer case label. All best-by dates, on or before July 18, 2024, are included in this warning.

The California Department of Public Health has issued a Notice of Violation to Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread who may be subject to further action including legal proceedings that may result in civil penalties. In addition, California Department of Public Health staff continue to investigate additional products manufactured by this firm for undeclared allergens.

Please note: The UPC and company locations differ between the package label and the case label.

Package Label

City: Santa Monica, CA

UPC: 0 41981 05000 4

Case Label

City: Gardena, CA

UPC: 0 41981 06000 3

Dates affected: On or before July 18, 2024

The California Department of Public Health recommends consumers experiencing any ill effects after consuming this product should consult their health care provider.

