California Weekly Monkeypox Update For Sept 21

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

By Press Release

The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.

Cases

-California has reported 4,753 probable and confirmed MPX cases.

-Cases have been reported in 44 local health jurisdictions.

-Complete case data is available on the state’s MPX data dashboard.

 

Hospitalizations

-There have been 177 hospitalizations in California due to the MPX virus and one confirmed death.

 

Vaccines

-California has received 165,371 vials of MPX vaccine, including 65,582 delivered directly to Los Angeles County from the federal government.

-CDPH has distributed 143,138 vials to other local public health departments.

-Complete allocation and distribution data is available on the MPX vaccine page.

 

Treatment

-California has distributed 3,943 oral treatment courses of Tecovirimat.

 

ADDITIONAL UPDATES

 

Know the Signs

People with MPX may first develop flu-like illness with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and enlarged lymph nodes. A characteristic rash, which can appear like blisters or pimples in certain parts of the body, may occur a few days later. These blisters or pimples may be very painful. MPX may require hospitalization in rare instances. In some cases, no flu-like symptoms appear, and individuals only develop a rash. People with the virus may experience all or only a few of these symptoms. The illness may last for up to 2 to 4 weeks and usually resolves without specific treatment.

Slow & Prevent Spread

There are several measures that can be taken to prevent infection with MPX virus:

-Avoid any physical contact like hugging, kissing, or sexual intimacy with people who have symptoms of MPX, including a rash or sores.

-Talk to sexual partner/s about any recent illness. Be aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or a partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus.

-Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPX.

-Do not handle or touch bedding, towels, clothing, or other fabrics that have been in contact with someone with MPX.

-Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

-Read the CDC’s latest information on safer sex, social gatherings and MPX and CDPH’s Safer Sex & MPX fact sheet.

 

If you have symptoms:

-Reach out to a health care provider to get checked out. If you don’t have a provider or health insurance, visit a public health clinic near you.

-Take a break from sexual and intimate contact as well as attending public gatherings.

-Isolate from others you live with.

-Wear a mask and cover rashes if needing to be around others and when visiting a health care provider.

 

Health care providers should use standard and recommended isolation precautions when caring for patients with suspected or confirmed MPX infection.

Additional Resources

CDPH provides multiple resources, including a Q&A, and communications toolkit with fact sheets, videos and social media assets for the public, community organizations, health care providers, and media outlets

