Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation

Uploaded: , Thursday, Sep 24, 2020

By Perry Smith - The Signal

SCV Sheriff's StationSanta Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child with priors.

“On Wednesday, deputies responded to a call for service at a business on the 24000 block of Chestnut Street in Newhall,” wrote Deputy Natalie Arriaga, in an email to The Signal Thursday. “The call stated a male adult was staring at female juveniles.”

Deputies investigated, and learned the suspect allegedly had been standing in front of the female juveniles while engaged in gratifying himself sexually.

Deputies detained the suspect. Cory Lee Canino, 47, whose address is listed as transient, with no occupation, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday.

“During (the) investigation, deputies observed the man to be under the influence of a controlled substance,” Arriaga added.

The accusation listed on the arrest log was 647.6(A)1PC, which the California Penal Code describes as: “Every person who annoys or molests any child under 18 years of age shall be punished by a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars ($5,000), by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by both the fine and imprisonment.” He was also arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Canino was being held Thursday in lieu of $1 million bail, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

No Comments for : Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes

    Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes

    26 mins ago
  • Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye

    Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye

    1 hour ago
  • Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation

    Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation

    2 hours ago
  • CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar

    CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar

    3 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety

    Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety

    3 hours ago
  • UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family

    UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family

    5 hours ago
  • Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting

    Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting

    5 hours ago
  • California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds

    California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds

    5 hours ago
  • Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process

    Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process

    6 hours ago
  • City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended

    City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended

    6 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.