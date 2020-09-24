Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child with priors.

“On Wednesday, deputies responded to a call for service at a business on the 24000 block of Chestnut Street in Newhall,” wrote Deputy Natalie Arriaga, in an email to The Signal Thursday. “The call stated a male adult was staring at female juveniles.”

Deputies investigated, and learned the suspect allegedly had been standing in front of the female juveniles while engaged in gratifying himself sexually.

Deputies detained the suspect. Cory Lee Canino, 47, whose address is listed as transient, with no occupation, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday.

“During (the) investigation, deputies observed the man to be under the influence of a controlled substance,” Arriaga added.

The accusation listed on the arrest log was 647.6(A)1PC, which the California Penal Code describes as: “Every person who annoys or molests any child under 18 years of age shall be punished by a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars ($5,000), by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by both the fine and imprisonment.” He was also arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Canino was being held Thursday in lieu of $1 million bail, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.