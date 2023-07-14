Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft

Graysen Tarlow, catcher for California State University, Northridge’s baseball program, was selected on the final day of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Tarlow spent the past three seasons with the Matadors, highlighted by a standout 2023 season. An Orange native, Tarlow played in 49 games while starting 47 games, mostly behind the plate. He finished the year second on the team in runs scored (42) and walks (25) and third in doubles (12). Offensively, Tarlow posted new career-highs in nearly every catergory including batting average (.311), slugging percentage (.429), hits (55), RBI (41), stolen bases (9) and homers (3). He also was a key part in the Matadors finishing second in The Big West in least stolen bases against as Tarlow threw out 40.9 percent of would be base stealers (9-for-22).

Tarlow recorded 15 multiple-hit games and nine multiple-RBI games on the season while he hit two grand slams. On Feb. 20, Tarlow also received the first Big West Field Player of the Week award of his career.

Last season, Tarlow made his collegiate debut on the field after missing all of 2021 with an injury. He would play in 35 games as a redshirt freshman, batting .286. In 84 total games with the Matadors, Tarlow slashed .302/.417/.429 at the plate.

Tarlow was the second Matador to be selected at the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, joining Lucas Braun who was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the sixth round on Monday.

With Tarlow’s selection, nine total Matadors have been drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in team history. Other previous CSUN players chosen by the Cardinals include Mark Bumstead (1976), Jeremy Hernandez (1987), John Balfanz (1987), Nathan Rice (1996), Adam Kennedy (1997), Andy Davidson (2002), Chuckie Fick (2007), Justin Toerner (2018).

