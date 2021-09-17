CHP to Take Part in Safety Effort During Child Passenger Safety Week

During Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 19 through 25, the California Highway Patrol will educate the public on the importance of ensuring children are riding in a properly fitted and installed child passenger safety seat.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages one to 13. In 2020, 90 children aged 13 and under died as a result of car crashes in California.

The NHTSA reports that while most parents and caregivers are confident they have correctly installed their child’s safety seat, when checked almost half (46%) are found to be installed incorrectly.

California law requires all children under the age of two or weighing under 40 pounds and under 40 inches tall, ride in a rear-facing car seat.

All children under the age of eight must ride in the back seat in an age-appropriate safety seat. Safety experts recommend children ride in the back seat until the age of 13.

For more information about child passenger safety, visit https://www.chp.ca.gov/Programs-Services/Programs/Child-Safety-Seats.

“Proper use of child safety seats can mean the difference between life and death,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Our child passenger safety technicians can assist you in ensuring your most precious cargo arrives safely.”

At all CHP child safety seat events throughout the week, child passenger safety technicians will provide free safety seat inspections, education, and hands-on training for parents and caregivers. These free safety seat inspections are also available year-round, by appointment, at any CHP Area office.

To locate the nearest CHP Area office, visit https://www.chp.ca.gov/find-an-office.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the NHTSA.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

