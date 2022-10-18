City Announces Urgent Need for Blood Donations

The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.

An upcoming City blood drive is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., at The Old Town Newhall Library Branch in Meeting Room 100, located at 24500 Main Street.

Residents may schedule an appointment and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code “NewhallLibrary” or by calling 1-800-Red Cross.

Interested blood donors must be at least 16-years-of-age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour.

Learn more about donating blood, review the eligibility requirements and make your life-saving appointment today at RedCrossBlood.org. For questions about upcoming city of Santa Clarita blood drives, please contact Amanda Santos at asantos@santa-clarita.com.

