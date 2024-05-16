May 17: Copper Hill Drive Road Construction

The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for construction along Copper Hill Drive starting Friday, May 17.

There will be temporary lane closures and pattern changes on Copper Hill Drive at Newhall Ranch Road to relocate a catch basin.

Temporary striping will be installed to maintain two turn lanes on Newhall Ranch Road turning north onto Copper Hill Drive.

Construction will take place during the evening hours beginning Sunday, May 19 to Thursday, May 23.

The Copper Hill Bridge Wideing Project to widen the Copper Hill Bridge located at Copper Hill Drive over the San Francisquito Creek between McBean Parkway and Avenida Rancho Tesoro is also underway and will continue through March 2025.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...