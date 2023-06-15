header image

June 20: Santa Clarita Hosts Presentation on Fireworks Safety
| Thursday, Jun 15, 2023
Fireworks

Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but the city of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles and public safety officials are urging residents to engage in festivities responsibly and refrain from using illegal fireworks.

To educate residents about the dangers of fireworks, the Santa Clarita City Council along with Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez and the Grossman Burn Center will be hosting a multi-agency fireworks safety press conference on Tuesday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 126, located at 26320 Citrus St., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Residents can tune into the City’s Facebook page to watch a live feed of the presentation.

“After a record-breaking amount of rain this past winter and spring, Southern California is in a critical position as the weather begins to get warmer and the beautiful green mountains surrounding our City turn to dry brush,” says city of Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs. “As a community, we must work together to protect our families, homes and open spaces from wildfires. The best way to do this, is to NOT use illegal fireworks.”

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, every year fireworks cause thousands of injuries and start more than 1,600 fires. Fireworks can cause burns, loss of limbs and even death.

“Looking to our neighbors in the north, Canada is seeing one of the worst wildfires in history, with flames burning over 10 million acres of land, causing thousands of evacuations and smoke to travel into the United States,” said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Sprengel. “As a region prone to devastating wildfires, we must work with our residents to educate them about the dangers of lighting fireworks, whether that is to life and limb, or sparking a fire that can cause catastrophic consequences.”

In the city of Santa Clarita, it is illegal to possess, sell or use fireworks including those that are labeled “Safe and Sane,” such as sparklers, snaps, smoke balls and any item that explodes.

“Fourth of July is a time to celebrate with friends and family, so as first responders, I urge all of our residents to not use illegal fireworks and to also remember to designate a driver if your party will include alcohol,” said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez. “Deputies will cite anyone setting off fireworks and arrest those who are driving under the influence. We want to make sure that all of our residents stay safe this Fourth of July.”

In Santa Clarita, fireworks are a violation of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, Health and Safety Code and Los Angeles County Fire Code. The public is encouraged to report illegal fireworks anonymously by calling the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000. Residents can also report illegal fireworks using the City’s online Resident Service Center. This information will be used for future enforcement action and to document use throughout the City. Additionally, residents have the chance to earn $500 for reporting illegal firework use to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department. To learn more about the program, visit santa-clarita.com/Fireworks. Please do not dial 9-1-1 to report illegal fireworks unless it is a life-threatening emergency.

“As beautiful as fireworks are, I remind everyone to be respectful of their neighbors who may be a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder or someone who develops anxiety from loud sounds,” Gibbs said. “Fireworks not only affect humans, but also our pets, from dogs and cats, to horses and birds.”

To enjoy a spectacular fireworks show – everyone is encouraged to attend the City’s annual Fourth of July fireworks. As in years past, the show will take place at Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street at 9:15 p.m.

For more information on local professional fireworks shows in and near Santa Clarita Valley, or details regarding fireworks regulations, please visit santa-clarita.com/Fireworks.
