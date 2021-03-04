City Looking for Teams to Compete in ‘The Incredible Chase’

It’s not how far you go…it’s what happens along the way! The Incredible Chase, the city of Santa Clarita’s socially distanced take on the hit CBS show “The Amazing Race,” is a brand-new competition taking place in May 2021.

Teams of two are encouraged to register to see if they can complete a series of challenges and cross the finish line first in the month-long race toward the grand prize and Santa Clarita glory.

The adventure competition will feature teams competing against one another in both virtual/remote and in-person/socially distanced challenges in the Santa Clarita Valley. The Incredible Chase is split into eight legs, and teams will be tasked to deduce clues, navigate to certain locations and perform physical and mental challenges that highlight offerings in the city of Santa Clarita.

The Incredible Chase begins Saturday, May 1, and teams will be eliminated after each leg until ten remaining teams compete in the final challenge on Saturday, May 29. Registered teams are guaranteed participation in the first leg of the competition but must not be eliminated after each leg in order to remain in the competition. Odd-numbered legs will be held virtually, while even-numbered legs will be socially distanced and held at different city of Santa Clarita facilities in accordance with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health regulations.

Team members must be at least 18 years of age, reside in Santa Clarita and live within the same household. Teams must follow all Public Health protocols and rules set forth in The Incredible Chase.

***Non-compliance will result in removal from the competition without a refund.

Registration is $30 per team, and registrations must be received by Monday, April 19, at 5:00 p.m.

For more information about The Incredible Chase and to register, visit the City’s website at santa-clarita.com/IncredibleChase or contact the Arts and Events Division at (661) 250-3787.

