City, SCVTV Launch ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’
| Monday, Aug 14, 2023
SpotlightSCV

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to announce “Santa Clarita Spotlight,” a brand-new Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the City. The pilot episode of Santa Clarita Spotlight will be released on Friday, Aug. 18, on the City’s website at santa-clarita.com/ShopLocal and social media pages.

Created in partnership with SCVTV, “Santa Clarita Spotlight” aims to encourage residents to support their community by shopping and dining at local establishments. Each episode will highlight some of the many small businesses that contribute to Santa Clarita’s vibrant economy, from hidden gems to local favorites.

The pilot episode of “Santa Clarita Spotlight” is titled “A Day in Old Town Newhall” and invites viewers to spend a day exploring the unique retailers and restaurants in Santa Clarita’s Arts and Entertainment District. Residents can start the day on Lyons Avenue by grabbing a handcrafted chai latte at Honu Coffee, then head down Main Street to check out the artisan offerings at the Maison on Main boutique. For those looking for a night out, enjoy fine food and cocktails at Spruce & Oak and catch a show at the Laemmle theater.

A new episode of “Santa Clarita Spotlight” will be released on a quarterly basis. The series will be available for the public to view on Santa Clarita’s Economic Development website, ThinkSantaClarita.com, the City’s social media platforms, SCVTV.com, and SCVTV’s social media pages.

As part of the larger Shop Local, Eat Local campaign, “Santa Clarita Spotlight” will inspire residents to explore and support the City’s many wonderful business offerings, and ultimately play a vital role in keeping Santa Clarita a wonderful place to live, work and play.
