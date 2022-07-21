header image

City Seeking Local Feedback on Proposed Public Safety Grant
| Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
City Hall

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program. All public comments must be received by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

The city of Santa Clarita is eligible to receive $21,982 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s JAG program, which is aimed at enhancing public safety. JAG allows states and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and better respond to crime based on local needs and conditions. Funds may be used for hiring, training and maintaining personnel, as well as for equipment, supplies and more to improve overall crime prevention.

Proposed operations and strategies for the 2022 JAG program application will focus on a compilation of purchases to improve traffic safety and enforcement, investigative equipment, off-road enforcement and safety equipment which aim to enhance technology, so our overall Sheriff operations are more efficient and effective. Specifically, these items include emergency sirens, battery packs, digital cameras, emergency lights, helmets, vests, digital voice recorders, GPS units and support equipment.

For more information on the 2022 JAG program application or to comment on the proposal, please contact Masis Hagobian at (661) 286-4057 or via email at mhagobian@santa-clarita.com.
Nov. 13: Soroptimist SCV’s 11th Annual Fashion Show
The 2022 Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita's Valley's 11th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique will be held Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
City Seeking Local Feedback on Proposed Public Safety Grant
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.
Today in SCV History (July 21)
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
SCV Water Seeks To fill Vacancy on the Board of Directors
SCV Water is accepting applications to apply for appointment to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors. 
State Health Leaders Request Increased Supply of Monkeypox Vaccine
To further bolster the state’s monkeypox response, state health leaders have outlined for federal partners the supply needed in California to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Infrastructure LA Unveils County Infrastructure Project Map
In an effort to help promote cross-sector collaboration, Infrastructure LA developed the Infrastructure Initiative Project Map. 
SCVEDC Releases New Talent Recruitment Resource
The SCVEDC is happy to announce the release of our newest resource to help Santa Clarita Valley businesses succeed and grow.
County Announces Opening of New Department For Aging Services
The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department, formerly the aging and community services branch of the now-dissolved LA County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, celebrated becoming an official County department.
L.A. Public Works Close Acton Road
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced a road closure in Acton, with no current reopening date. 
Wednesday COVID Round Up: Santa Clarita Records 175 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,450 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine to include additional residents at higher risk of exposure.  
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
July 23- Aug. 27: ‘Oliver!’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary Performance in the SCV
Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, "Oliver Twist."
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Omicron Variant Continues to Fuel Spread of COVID
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,327 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
LAX, DMV, United Airlines to Launch Real ID Popup Location
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, in collaboration with United Airlines and Los Angeles World Airport, has launched a first of its kind pilot program that allows California-based passengers and employees to conveniently complete their Real ID application at Los Angeles International Airport.
Newhall’s Merry Graham Wins Grand Prize in 505SW Recipe Contest
Merry Graham, of Newhall, has won the Grand Prize from the 505 Southwestern 25 Years of Flavor nationwide recipe contest.
Vintage Chariots Flagship Store Now Open at Valencia Town Center
Vintage Chariots first flagship store is now open and located at the The Patios in Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Ken Striplin | Rating the Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Our main goal as a city is to provide residents of Santa Clarita with the services and programs they desire.
Andy Warhol Foundation Awards Grant to CalArts Visiting Faculty Matt Connolly
The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts announced their roster of Spring 2022 Grantees, California Institute of the Arts visiting faculty Matt Connolly was listed among its impressive honorees.
High-Speed Rail Releases Summer 2022 Construction Update
The California High-Speed Rail Authority released its Summer 2022 Construction Update on July 18 highlighting progress on the high-speed rail project.
Vince Ferry Named New Principal of Castaic High School
The William S. Hart Union High School District has named Vince Ferry as the new principal of Castaic High School.
July 20: Cuban Night at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market
The Canyon Country Farmer's Market will celebrate Cuban Night, a free fun family event on Wednesday, July 20.
July 23: Let ‘Em Roll Gala Fundraising Event for the Triumph Foundation
The Let’em Roll Gala will be held Saturday July 23 at the Universal Hilton in Universal City from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for the fundraiser to benefit the Triumph Foundation.
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
SCVNews.com
