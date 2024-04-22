April 24: Canyon Country Farmer’s Market Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

The Canyon Country Farmers Market will be celebrating their two-year anniversary Wednesday, April 24. The community is invited to come out to the market and enjoy free cake, giveaways, live music, free face painting and more!

The Canyon Country Farmers market is a weekly, year-round certified farmers market. Every Wednesday, two dozen farmers and local food artisans bring 100% local produce and artisan food goods to the Canyon Country community.

“We love the community that comes together here every week,” said Alyssa Esparza. She, along with sister Amanda, own Fiesta Taco Grill. Based in Newhall, they bring a genuine taqueria experience to the market each week.

“We are proud to bring the wonderful food and local farm-direct produce to Canyon Country every Wednesday,” said Market Manager Larry McClements. “We especially appreciate the amazing support we have received from the city of Santa Clarita.”

As a certified farmers market, all produce being sold must be local, and can only be sold by the farmer that grew it. Since the produce does not follow the traditional supply chain, consumers can expect that most produce is about 12 to 48 hours old at most.

Wednesday’s event will include free face painting, free cake, live music and giveaways. The market is open Wednesdays, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., in the parking lot of the Canyon Country Community Center on Sierra Highway just north of Soledad.

The Canyon Country Farmers Market is located at 18410 Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.

