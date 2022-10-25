COC, ASU Partner to Offer Transfer Pathways

College of the Canyons is partnering with Arizona State University to provide students a seamless transfer experience with the MyPath2ASU program. MyPath2ASU allows students to take the steps needed, at the start of their college experience, to successfully plan their transfer to ASU, ensuring a smooth transition process and student success.

MyPath2ASU is a set of customized tools available to transfer students from accredited, U.S. regional institutions. These tools ensure a seamless transfer experience to ASU after earning credits or an associate degree from a U.S. community college or university and shortening the time to degree completion.

“We are very excited to enter into this partnership with Arizona State University because of the opportunities it will give students to achieve their education goals,” said Dr. Jasmine Ruys, COC vice president of student services. “COC students will be able to complete their associate degree and then seamlessly transfer to a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs offered by Arizona State University with classes held online and at their Los Angeles campus. We’re also working with ASU to make their classes available in the near future at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.”

Through this partnership, students using MyPath2ASU will find their transfer experience simplified. They will have access to personalized benefits to help them navigate the transfer experience, to include:

– End-to-end learner navigation through course-by-course guided pathways

– Ensure course applicability by assisting students with taking courses that apply to their associate and ASU bachelor’s degree

– Guaranteed general admission to ASU and admission into MyPath2ASU major of choice if all requirements are satisfied; some majors have additional or higher admission requirements

– More than 400 course-by-course guided pathways into immersion and online ASU degree programs

– Self-service, degree progress tracking through My Transfer Guide to minimize loss of credit

– Connected experience through personalized ASU communications to prepare academically and build a connection to ASU

– ASU and College of the Canyons will work collaboratively to promote educational degree pathways containing ground and online course offerings. These pathways will ensure their courses are applicable toward their degree in their chosen major and minimize credit loss.

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American research university, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

For more information about the new COC and ASU partnership, please click [here].

