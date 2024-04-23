COC Offers Four Summer Sessions for Flexible Learning Options

College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 3 through Aug. 17, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.

“We are very excited to offer summer sessions that provide a variety of flexible options to meet the needs of students,” said Omar Torres, chief instructional officer at the college. “Students can choose to enroll in classes that meet online, onlineLIVE, in-person, or can opt for a variation of formats.”

The 2024 summer semester offers more than 500 classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines. Courses will be offered at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, as well as an entire online-only session.

Four sessions are scheduled as follows:

The first five-week session runs June 3 to July 6.

An eight-week session starts June 10 and ends Aug. 3.

A five-week session with all online classes will run from June 17 to July 20.

A final five-week session will be offered from July 8 to Aug. 10.

The majority of courses scheduled during the four sessions will help students complete an associate degree at College of the Canyons or meet prerequisites for transfer to a four-year university.

Summer provides an excellent opportunity for recent high school graduates and other incoming students to get a jumpstart on their coursework before the fall semester starts in August.

High school juniors and seniors can take advantage of summer classes to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees.

For all other students, summer 2024 enrollment fees are $46 per unit.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning, is offering more than 100 sections of career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

Some Personal and Professional Learning classes that will be offered over the summer include American Sign Language, physical fitness for public safety, career skills, health and fitness for older adults and computer skills.

To register or obtain more information about Personal and Professional Learning classes, please visit the school’s webpage.

Students can register now for all four summer sessions. Registration will continue until classes are filled.

The College of the Canyons 2024 summer schedule of classes is available online.

