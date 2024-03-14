COC Names Jaclyn Wosk, Hugo Boyer Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Jaclyn Wosk (women’s tennis) and Hugo Boyer (men’s golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 4-9. Wosk and Boyer are the 11th set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Jaclyn Wosk / Women’s Tennis

Wosk sported a perfect record across the Lady Cougars’ two Western State Conference (WSC) matches, going undefeated as the No. 6 singles player and teaming to win a pair from the No. 3 doubles position. That performance helped Canyons to a 1-1 record for the week.

The sophomore out of Valencia High School has provided a steady presence for a Canyons (10-4, 6-3) team that currently sits third in the WSC standings but leads all teams in the conference with 10 wins.

Following her wins against Bakersfield and L.A. Mission College, Wosk (8-1) is now riding a four-match unbeaten streak as a singles player. She has also teamed for an 8-1 doubles record with all but one of those victories coming alongside sophomore teammate Faith Abt.

Hugo Boyer / Men’s Golf

Boyer carded a four-under-par round of 68 at Santa Maria Country Club during the Western State Conference (WSC) tourney hosted by Allan Hancock College on March 4.

That score earned the freshman from Bondues, France tournament medalist honors on a day in which Canyons also finished first in the team standings.

Boyer’s round at Santa Maria Country Club is tied for the lowest score of the season by any Cougar, tying with Ethan Posthumus’ round of 68 in the WSC opener on Feb. 12. Canyons has posted a perfect 38-0 record thus far.