COC Names Nichole Muro, Owen Crockett Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Nichole Muro (softball) and Owen Crockett (men’s golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s and Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 29 to May 4. Muro and Crockett are the 19th set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Nichole Muro / Softball

Muro tossed a two-hit shutout in her first career postseason start to help No. 15 Canyons get past No. 18 Cuesta College 4-0 in its 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs play-in game at Whitten Field on April 29.

The freshman out of Vasquez High School pitched out of two-out jam in the first inning before settling down the rest of the way. Muro struck out four and issued just one walk while also hitting two batters.

She retired the side in order in the second, third and fourth innings to keep things moving along. Muro (9-14) did the same to close things out with ease in the seventh.

The shutout was the second of the season for Muro, who was an All-Western State Conference (WSC) Honorable Mention selection for Canyons. Muro is a two-time student-athlete of the week honoree.

Owen Crockett / Men’s Golf

Crockett was magnificent in helping Canyons win the Western State Conference (WSC) Championship for a 13th straight year.

The freshman from Abbotsford, British Columbia shot an even-par round of 72 on the back 18 to highlight a day in which he carded a 36-hole score of 146 (74/72).

That score placed Crockett in a tie for fifth place in the individual standings.

Crockett, who finished in the top five of the final five conference events, was also named to the All-WSC team based on his season-long stroke total.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...