COC Standout Andy Ambriz Headed to UCSD

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 4, 2023

By Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons sophomore Andy Ambriz, the 2023 Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year, has committed to continue his baseball career at University of California, San Diego.

UCSD, playing in its third season transitioning into an NCAA Division I program, picked up the school’s first Big West Conference championship with an overall record of 34-18 overall a season ago.

Ambriz will now join former COC teammate and current UCSD Triton Doyle Kane, in the San Diego clubhouse.

A product of El Camino High School, Ambriz played two seasons for COC where he racked up a number of accolades and achievements.

In his freshman year, the third baseman received All-WSC, South Division Honorable Mention accolades before coming back to claim the WSC Player of the Year award as a sophomore in 2023.

Ambriz finished his sophomore campaign batting a .421 and slugging .721 and was responsible for 68 RBIs, 56 runs, 19 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Cougars. He led the WSC, South in RBIs, also ranking fifth in the state, and was second in the conference in home runs, ranking 13th in the state.

The Cougars momentous season came to an end just one win shy of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Tournament in the third round of CCCAA Regional Playoffs vs. Saddleback. Canyons finished the season with an overall record of 28-19 and 13-8 in conference play.

