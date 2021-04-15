COC University Center Hosting Virtual Open House

The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host a virtual Open House on Wednesday, April 28 to help those interested in advancing their careers by earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Held from noon to 1:00 p.m., the virtual Open House will provide prospective students with information about the bachelor’s and master’s degree programs offered through the Center by partner institutions, including University of La Verne, Brandman University and National University.

Attendees can listen to presentations by university representatives and learn more about the financial aid, admission and application process.

Since 2002, the University Center has enabled students to earn advanced degrees without leaving the Santa Clarita Valley. Over 3,700 students have graduated from the programs offered by the University Center’s partners.

The current 110,000-square-foot facility—which opened in 2009—continues to offer bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as credential/certificate programs from various public and private universities, all of which have received approval and accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

Cited as the college’s solution to the lack of upper division, graduate school and continuing education programs in the area, the University Center was established with a goal to increase student access to advanced degrees by forging partnerships with surrounding four-year colleges and universities. Those institutions then make their academic programs available to students through courses offered at College of the Canyons.

For information on how you can attend the virtual University Center Open House, visit the University Center webpage, call (661) 362-5150 or email Rene.Guerrero@canyons.edu.

