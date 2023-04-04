College Student From SCV is Finalist for Truman Scholarship

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023

By Press Release

Joelle Min, a Claremont McKenna College junior from the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named a finalist for the Truman Scholarship, the nation’s most prestigious and competitive scholarship for aspiring public service leaders.

The Truman Scholars, which will be announced on April 19, demonstrate outstanding leadership potential, a commitment to a career in government or the nonprofit sector, and academic excellence.

Min is one of Claremont McKenna College’s five Truman finalists, a record number for the college.

Min, who studies Philosophy, Politics and Economics has developed a passion for equitable healthcare. She recently conducted research on the noxious market of Medicare Advantage, focusing on the harms of privatizing Medicare in the United States.

She plans to pursue a J.D. and M.P.P. with a focus in healthcare policy and antitrust law, with which she intends to work towards corporate accountability and equitable insurance in the healthcare industry.

Through her time at Claremont McKenna, she has gained experience through workplace equity advising at WorkingIdeal, labor union organizing with OPEIU, and regenerative farmwork at Amy’s Farm. On campus, she is a Communications Manager at a student-run podcast, Strategy Chair for the Asian Pacific American Student Association and advises local nonprofit partnerships.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...