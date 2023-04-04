Truman Scholar finalist Joelle Min on Monday, March 6, 2023.

College Student From SCV is Finalist for Truman Scholarship

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023

By Press Release

Joelle Min, a Claremont McKenna College junior from the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named a finalist for the Truman Scholarship, the nation’s most prestigious and competitive scholarship for aspiring public service leaders.

The Truman Scholars, which will be announced on April 19, demonstrate outstanding leadership potential, a commitment to a career in government or the nonprofit sector, and academic excellence.

Min is one of Claremont McKenna College’s five Truman finalists, a record number for the college.

Min, who studies Philosophy, Politics and Economics has developed a passion for equitable healthcare. She recently conducted research on the noxious market of Medicare Advantage, focusing on the harms of privatizing Medicare in the United States.

She plans to pursue a J.D. and M.P.P. with a focus in healthcare policy and antitrust law, with which she intends to work towards corporate accountability and equitable insurance in the healthcare industry.

Through her time at Claremont McKenna, she has gained experience through workplace equity advising at WorkingIdeal, labor union organizing with OPEIU, and regenerative farmwork at Amy’s Farm. On campus, she is a Communications Manager at a student-run podcast, Strategy Chair for the Asian Pacific American Student Association and advises local nonprofit partnerships.

No Comments for : College Student From SCV is Finalist for Truman Scholarship


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline

    April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline

    6 hours ago
  • Supes Declare April Arts Month in L.A. County

    Supes Declare April Arts Month in L.A. County

    6 hours ago
  • Wilk Recognizes Julio Lemos Insurance Services

    Wilk Recognizes Julio Lemos Insurance Services

    7 hours ago
  • May 20-21: The 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club

    May 20-21: The 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club

    7 hours ago
  • College Student From SCV is Finalist for Truman Scholarship

    College Student From SCV is Finalist for Truman Scholarship

    9 hours ago
  • Get Off Your Apps, April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

    Get Off Your Apps, April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

    10 hours ago
  • April 15: SCOPE Presents Free ‘The River Next Door’ Event

    April 15: SCOPE Presents Free ‘The River Next Door’ Event

    10 hours ago
  • CARESCV Returns to College of the Canyons After Two-Year Hiatus

    CARESCV Returns to College of the Canyons After Two-Year Hiatus

    11 hours ago
  • COC Express Admissions Days Announced

    COC Express Admissions Days Announced

    12 hours ago
  • SCV Commuters Alerted to I-210 Ramp Closures

    SCV Commuters Alerted to I-210 Ramp Closures

    12 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.