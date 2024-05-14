Wilk Accepts 2024 Artistic License Award

In recognition of his advocacy for the arts throughout his career in Sacramento, California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) received a 2024 Artistic License Award from California Lawyers for the Arts at the organization’s 16th annual event held on May 5.

“The benefits of art apply to so many aspects of our lives, but it’s especially valuable for children. From improving fine motor skills, sharpening critical thinking, and teaching the importance of collaboration, the rewards are endless,” said Wilk. “Too often arts programs don’t get the attention they deserve, which is why I’m proud to advocate for arts funding and programs both in the classroom and in our communities. On top of that, great art just makes the world a better place. It’s an honor to be recognized and receive this award!”

Started in 2008, the Artistic License Awards recognize “persons and organizations that have mastered their arts (intended in the broadest possible sense) in extraordinary ways for the communities they serve.”

In addition to serving on the Joint Legislative Committee on the Arts, Wilk has been involved numerous arts and entertainment issues throughout his career in Sacramento.

During his time in the Assembly, he was successful in getting Assembly Bill 1680 signed into law. Aimed at helping children in the entertainment industry, it gives parents an extra layer of security when verifying the credibility of casting calls and service providers advertised online.

In 2014, he was principal coauthor of California’s Film and Tax credit and spearheaded successful legislation in 2018 and 2023 to continue its extension. The tax credit has been instrumental in keeping productions in California and helps keep families together with mortgage-paying jobs close to home.

In 2019, Wilk was recognized by Californians for the Arts as a Legislative Arts Star. In 2023, Wilk introduced legislation to help tackle the infamous Ticketmaster monopoly, and recognized numerous local arts programs such as Palmdale Academy Charter’s Mariachi Band Program and Music and Kids as Nonprofit of the Quarter.

“We congratulate Senator Scott Wilk on receiving California Lawyers for the Arts’ 2024 Artistic License Award,” said Gloria Ruiz Oster, CLA Deputy Director and Southern California Director. “The Senator’s advocacy for arts funding and education throughout his distinguished career exemplifies the accomplishments that our organization spotlights. His dedication to nurturing creativity and cultural enrichment in our communities has made a profound impact, enriching the lives of countless individuals, and we are grateful for his efforts in championing the transformative power of the arts.”

Click HERE to learn more about California Lawyers for the Arts.

