June 22: Circle of Hope Throws Hoedown for Hope Music Festival

Circle of Hope Inc., a non-profit organization in Santa Clarita dedicated to providing emotional, financial, and educational support to individuals and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce their upcoming Hoedown For Hope Music Festival and BBQ fundraising event.

This adult only, 21+ event, will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 6 to 10 pm at Gilchrist Farm in Santa Clarita.

Set in a rustic picturesque farm setting, Hoedown for Hope will span afternoon to evening where attendees will enjoy a unique experience that includes live music, dancing, a delicious barbeque dinner, activities and experiences around the farm, and a spectacular silent auction, all while supporting those in our community going through cancer.

With the hills of Bouquet Canyon as a backdrop, guests can stroll through the farm while enjoying beer, wine and other specialty Hoedown inspired cocktails.

Enjoy activities including archery, ax throwing, cake walk, petting zoo and a game corral full of fun.

Proceeds from this event support Circle of Hope Inc.’s mission to help those in Santa Clarita affected by cancer, along with cancer survivors, families, and caregivers of those with cancer. Through their various programs and resources, Circle of Hope Inc. has provided countless individuals and families with much-needed support during their cancer journey.

VIP and General Admission tickets for this year’s event are available now on the organization’s website, or by calling Circle of Hope at (661) 254-5218 for additional information. A special buy eight get one free deal is currently available.

