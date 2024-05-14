header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 14
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Canyons to Hire Robin Hester as Next Women’s Basketball Head Coach
| Tuesday, May 14, 2024

The College of the Canyons Athletic Department has announced its intention to hire longtime Ventura College top assistant Robin Hester, as the next head coach of the Cougars’ women’s basketball program. Hester is expected to begin his new role in summer 2024.

“I am thankful and humbled to be asked to lead the women’s basketball program at College of the Canyons,” said Hester. “I would like to thank Chad Peters and the hiring committee for this opportunity. My family and I are looking forward to joining the Canyons Athletics community.”

Hester assumes the reigns at Canyons after a two-year stint by former head coach John Wissmath, who continues to lead the college’s softball program. Prior to Wissmath’s tenure longtime head coach Greg Herrick was at the helm of the program for 30 years until retiring in June 2022.

“We’re very excited to welcome Robin Hester to the Cougar Family,” said Chad Peters, dean of kinesiology, health and wellness, fitness, and athletics at the college. “Robin brings a unique perspective to the bench after having worked in community college athletics for nearly 30 years.

“He understands and embraces the tradition of College of the Canyons Women’s Basketball,” added Peters. “Robin’s knowledge of the game, professionalism, and ability to help move student-athletes on to the next level will be paramount to the continued success of our program. The future is bright!”

Hester’s coaching career has spanned 33 years with experience at the high school, community college and NCAA levels, having led both men’s and women’s programs. In all, he has totaled 1,012 games on the bench, with 741 of those contests ending in wins.

Recognized as one of the top assistants in the state, Hester’s run with the Pirates spanned 23 seasons and included an overall record of 580-132 (.814 winning percentage) and 18 Western State Conference (WSC), North Division titles while working alongside Ventura women’s basketball head coach Ned Mircetic. Those numbers also include a 39-18 postseason record with 10 trips to the Elite Eight and 3C2A state championships in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

“This hiring marks an exciting new chapter for the Canyons women’s basketball program. With a proven track record of excellence in coaching and a dedication to student-athlete development, Robin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role,” said Gina Johnson, president of the California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) and women’s basketball head coach at San Joaquin Delta College.

“His strengths in recruiting, game preparation, and program management are evident in the success he has experienced as a community college coach,” continued Johnson. “Robin’s leadership will not only elevate the program but also strengthen his ties within the community.”

Hester helped coach 11 WBCA All-Americans, four state players of the year, 27 All-State players, 11 WSC Most Valuable Players and 106 All-WSC honorees while at Ventura. During his 23 seasons with the program, 116 student-athletes transferred to four-year schools with 69 continuing to play at that level (16 Division I, 31 Division II, 16 NAIA and eight Division III).

“Robin is well known for his recruiting, but best known for fostering relationships with student-athletes,” said Casandra Renno, women’s basketball head coach at CSU, San Bernardino, who has known Hester since her own playing days. “He has a tremendous background and knowledge of the game and will do a superb job leading his own program while laying the foundation of great academic and athletic success.”

Additionally, Hester helped Ventura produce 58 Academic All-State Award winners since 2009-10, with the Pirates awarded 3C2A State Scholar Team Awards on three occasions (2002, 2009 and 2015).

“Coach Hester is not only passionate about basketball but about helping his players grow on and off the court,” said Kylie Gallick, who earned 3C2A All-State Team and Scholar Athlete honors after being recruited to Ventura by Hester. “He worked with us every day to ensure we left the gym better than when we came in and genuinely cares about making sure all his players are okay. Being a student-athlete comes with its own challenges, and Hester did a lot to make sure we got the support we needed to succeed.”

While at Ventura, Hester was an adjunct faculty member in kinesiology and health education and a part of the college’s curriculum committee. He also served as interim athletic director in 2015-16 and has been the athletic department’s Sports Information Officer since 2010. Hester is the social media coordinator for the CCCWBCA state executive committee.

“Robin has done just about everything at our level except serve as head coach. He’s ready for this challenge,” said Paul DeBolt, Napa Valley College women’s basketball head coach. “He’s a winner who wants his student-athletes to succeed in the classroom and in life as much as he wants them to win on the court. Canyons got another great one.”

A native of Independence, Kan., Hester played two seasons at Coe College, an NCAA Division III school in Cedar Rapids, IA. He moved into the high school coaching ranks at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, serving as an assistant boy’s coach in 1992 and 1993. He then spent the 1994 season as a graduate assistant for the men’s team at Ithaca College in New York, helping that program to a conference title.

“Robin comes from a great family. Basketball and teaching are in his blood and he has a great know knowledge of the game,” said Keitha Adams, women’s basketball head coach at University of Texas at El Paso. “His work ethic is off the charts. Most importantly he is a great person. He will build a winning culture in which the student-athletes will truly enjoy their experiences.”

After relocating to California in 1995, Hester spent four seasons assisting the men’s and women’s programs at Victor Valley College. In 1999, he moved to the University of Minnesota where he was the Coordinator of Basketball Operations before returning to VVC in 2000 as the co-head coach for the women’s program. He also served as the interim head coach for VVC’s men’s team in 2001 before arriving at Ventura College the following season.

“I am excited at the prospect of moving the Canyons women’s basketball program forward and putting together a program of which the entIre Santa Clarita Valley can be proud,” said Hester.

Canyons women’s basketball completed the 2023-24 season with a 14-15 overall record and 7-7 mark vs. conference opponents to finish tied for fourth in the WSC, South Division. COC advanced to the playoffs for the second year under Wissmath but was eliminated from postseason play in an opening round loss at East L.A. College.

Historically, the program has won 16 WSC, South Division championships and made 27 appearances in the 3C2A Southern California Regional Postseason.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Canyons to Hire Robin Hester as Next Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Canyons to Hire Robin Hester as Next Women’s Basketball Head Coach
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department has announced its intention to hire longtime Ventura College top assistant Robin Hester, as the next head coach of the Cougars’ women’s basketball program. Hester is expected to begin his new role in summer 2024.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Students Take Center State at National Health Conference

CSUN Students Take Center State at National Health Conference
Monday, May 13, 2024
California State University, Northridge students took center stage at a National Institutes of Health conference and presented the results of their own research studies to an audience of medical professionals and prospective medical students.
FULL STORY...

TMU Campus Pastor Leaves Behind Faithful Legacy

TMU Campus Pastor Leaves Behind Faithful Legacy
Monday, May 13, 2024
Dr. Harry Walls will depart from the student life team at The Master’s University this summer having left an indelible mark on campus.
FULL STORY...

COC Launching Eight-Week Focused Classes

COC Launching Eight-Week Focused Classes
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Students enrolling in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester will notice a new course type featured in the class schedule: Focused Classes.  
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s Inaugural CIPHER Symposium Returns to Soraya

CSUN’s Inaugural CIPHER Symposium Returns to Soraya
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Don’t miss out on Wednesday, May 8,  from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. when California State University, Northridge’s Center for the Interdisciplinary Pursuit of Hip-Hop Elevation & Research Symposium will feature live hip-hop performances, DJ’s, dancers, graffiti installations, food trucks, and more.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyons Tops Field After Opening Round at 3C2A State Championships
College of the Canyons Men's Golf leads the eight-team field after the opening round of the 3C2A State Championship tournament at Sandpiper Golf Club, with Cougar freshman Hugo Boyer also leading the individual standings.
Canyons Tops Field After Opening Round at 3C2A State Championships
Wilk Accepts 2024 Artistic License Award
In recognition of his advocacy for the arts throughout his career in Sacramento, California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) received a 2024 Artistic License Award from California Lawyers for the Arts at the organization’s 16th annual event held on May 5.
Wilk Accepts 2024 Artistic License Award
May 19: SCV Youth Orchestra in Concert at Canyon High PAC
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra took California’s Disneyland and New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall by storm; now they are home. Culminating this innovative season, the multi-tiered ensembles of the SCVYO will present an exhilarating performance taking the stage at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center
May 19: SCV Youth Orchestra in Concert at Canyon High PAC
Canyons to Hire Robin Hester as Next Women’s Basketball Head Coach
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department has announced its intention to hire longtime Ventura College top assistant Robin Hester, as the next head coach of the Cougars’ women’s basketball program. Hester is expected to begin his new role in summer 2024.
Canyons to Hire Robin Hester as Next Women’s Basketball Head Coach
May 19: ‘Coexisting with Bears’ Presentation at Placerita Nature Center
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will present a Community Nature Education Series program on Sunday, May 19 2-3 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center
May 19: ‘Coexisting with Bears’ Presentation at Placerita Nature Center
Registration Open for Youth Summer Camps at COC
College of the Canyons Athletics is offering three unique youth summer camp opportunities for boys and girls looking to strengthen their skills and grow their love of sports, with registration now open for sessions running in June and July.
Registration Open for Youth Summer Camps at COC
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
L.A. County Announces 66 Probation Officers Put On Leave
The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Monday that it has put 66 sworn probation officers on administrative leave since Jan. 1 pending internal affairs investigations into allegations of official misconduct, including at county juvenile facilities.
L.A. County Announces 66 Probation Officers Put On Leave
L.A. County Public Health Investigating Hepatitis A Outbreak
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A infections.
L.A. County Public Health Investigating Hepatitis A Outbreak
CSUN Students Take Center State at National Health Conference
California State University, Northridge students took center stage at a National Institutes of Health conference and presented the results of their own research studies to an audience of medical professionals and prospective medical students.
CSUN Students Take Center State at National Health Conference
City Cinemas Returns July 26
Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience under the stars with your family and friends, all for free starting this summer at various parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita!
City Cinemas Returns July 26
Trio of Cougars Headed to State Championship Meet
CERRITOS — College of the Canyons track & field is sending three student-athletes to the state championship meet based on their respective performances at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Champions on Friday at Cerritos College.
Trio of Cougars Headed to State Championship Meet
TMU Campus Pastor Leaves Behind Faithful Legacy
Dr. Harry Walls will depart from the student life team at The Master’s University this summer having left an indelible mark on campus.
TMU Campus Pastor Leaves Behind Faithful Legacy
Kathryn Barger | Uplifting Foster Youth
May is National Foster Youth Month! It was an honor to coauthor a motion at this week's Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting to celebrate. 
Kathryn Barger | Uplifting Foster Youth
Warnings Lifted at Dockweiler, Venice Beaches
Los Angeles County Public Health has lifted warnings for beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards
Warnings Lifted at Dockweiler, Venice Beaches
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 13 - Sunday, May 19.
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Ken Striplin | Benefits of Cycling
There is no better time to pump up your tires and take your bicycle for a spin.
Ken Striplin | Benefits of Cycling
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
May 18: SCV Sanitation District Wastewater Rate Increase Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District is seeking to raise rates to pay for the additional operations and maintenance costs of the new state-mandated Advanced Water Treatment Facility in Valencia and aging infrastructure improvements. The third Informational Meeting about the proposed increases is set for Saturday, May 18 at 9 a.m. at Sulphur Springs Community School, 16628 Lost Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.
May 18: SCV Sanitation District Wastewater Rate Increase Meeting
May 15: Hart School Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
May 15: Hart School Board Regular Meeting
May 18: NextGen MediaMakers Festival Honors Young Creatives
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites the public as well as local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: NextGen MediaMakers Festival Honors Young Creatives
May 13: Lane, Road Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Project
Starting Monday, May 13, crews will begin construction to widen the Copper Hill Bridge located at Copper Hill Drive over the San Francisquito Creek between McBean Parkway and Avenida Rancho Tesoro.
May 13: Lane, Road Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Project
SCVNews.com