Canyons Tops Field After Opening Round at 3C2A State Championships

College of the Canyons Men’s Golf leads the eight-team field after the opening round of the 3C2A State Championship tournament at Sandpiper Golf Club, with Cougar freshman Hugo Boyer also leading the individual standings.

Canyons carded a five-man score of 374 to finish Sunday’s round a stroke ahead of defending state champions Reedley College at 375. Napa Valley College sits third at 380. Cypress College (382), Santa Barbara City College (382), Sierra College (386), Cuyamaca College (389) and Fresno City College (394) follow heading into day two action.

Boyer tied with Markus Nanpei of Napa Valley College with even-par rounds of 72 during a cold day on the course.Paul Grimonpon was next for Canyons with a two-over-par round of 74 to tie for fifth place with nine other players.

Owen Crockett came in just a stroke behind at 75 which placed him in a tie for 14th. Hannes Yngve (76-T18th) and Ethan Posthumus (77-T22nd) represented the final scoring rounds for Canyons.

Ryan Giardino (83-T54th) has his opening round scratched from the team score.

The 3C2A Men’s Golf State Championship continue at 8 a.m., Monday, May 13, at Sandpiper Golf Club.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (374) 2. Reedley (375) 3. Napa Valley (380) T4. Cypress (382) T4. Santa Barbara (382) 6. Sierra (386) 7. Cuyamaca (389) 8. Fresno City (394)

Canyons Individiual Scores

Hugo Boyer (72-T1st); Paul Grimonpon (74-T5th); Owen Crockett (75-T14th); Hannes Yngve (76-T18th); Ethan Posthumus (77-T22nd); Ryan Giardino (83-T54th)

Click here for full results.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...