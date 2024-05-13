header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 13
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
L.A. County Announces 66 Probation Officers Put On Leave
Monday, May 13, 2024

LACounty Probation DepartmentThe Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Monday that it has put 66 sworn probation officers on administrative leave since Jan. 1 pending internal affairs investigations into allegations of official misconduct, including at county juvenile facilities.

The Department is releasing this information to regain public trust as it roots out employees who cultivate or contribute to a culture of violence, drug use, neglect and sexual misconduct in the nation’s largest probation agency, said Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa.

“We are releasing this information in the spirit of greater transparency and to assure our stakeholders — especially the families of youths in our juvenile facilities — that we will not tolerate anything that impedes our mission to provide a safe, nurturing and structured environment for those entrusted to our care.”

Those placed on leave were assigned to both the Department’s adult and juvenile operations.

Of the 66 officers placed on leave, 39 were for issues of general misconduct, which includes suspected use of excessive force, child endangerment or abuse, possession of contraband, and negligent supervision.

In addition, 18 were put on leave for suspected sexual misconduct and nine for arrests unrelated to employment.

The number of those placed on leave for general misconduct includes 14 officers — two more than previously announced — related to youth-on-youth violence at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. These cases are now under investigation by the California Attorney General, who is handling the matter while the Probation Department restructures its Internal Affairs Unit.

Viera Rosa said all the officers placed on leave since the first of the year represent a small minority of the Department’s nearly 2,800 sworn personnel.

“It is out of respect for the majority of our officers, who perform their duties each day with integrity, that we moved quickly on these cases,” Rosa said. “It’s not right that the majority should be tarnished by the misconduct of a few. We will not tolerate anything that is an affront to our mission and a disgrace to the important work we do.”

May 18: SCV Sanitation District Wastewater Rate Increase Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District is seeking to raise rates to pay for the additional operations and maintenance costs of the new state-mandated Advanced Water Treatment Facility in Valencia and aging infrastructure improvements. The third Informational Meeting about the proposed increases is set for Saturday, May 18 at 9 a.m. at Sulphur Springs Community School, 16628 Lost Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.
May 18: SCV Sanitation District Wastewater Rate Increase Meeting
May 15: Hart School Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
May 15: Hart School Board Regular Meeting
May 18: NextGen MediaMakers Festival Honors Young Creatives
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites the public as well as local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: NextGen MediaMakers Festival Honors Young Creatives
May 13: Lane, Road Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Project
Starting Monday, May 13, crews will begin construction to widen the Copper Hill Bridge located at Copper Hill Drive over the San Francisquito Creek between McBean Parkway and Avenida Rancho Tesoro.
May 13: Lane, Road Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Project
July 6-21: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’
Santa Clarita’s Olive Branch Theatricals will offer a production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” July 6 - 21.
July 6-21: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’
May 18: Rancho Camulos Archives Tour, Presentation
A presentation and tour will be held Saturday, May 18, 1-3 p.m. at the Rancho Camulos Museum Marie Wren Library and Archives to highlight the Del Valle/Rubel collection’s new archival system.
May 18: Rancho Camulos Archives Tour, Presentation
May 14: Council to Consider Roads, Bridge Maintenance, Animal Control Contracts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m. Prior to the public session the council will meet in closed session for a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 14: Council to Consider Roads, Bridge Maintenance, Animal Control Contracts
Academy at Method Charter Offers Dual COC Enrollment
The Academy at Method Schools has announced the launch of its innovative online independent study dual enrollment charter school in partnership with College of the Canyons.
Academy at Method Charter Offers Dual COC Enrollment
May 18: Gear Up, ‘Hit the Trail’ Free Cycling Event
Hop on your bicycle, get to pedaling and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s sprawling bike trail network during the 2024 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to noon.
May 18: Gear Up, ‘Hit the Trail’ Free Cycling Event
Valencia High Jazz Choir Captures ‘DownBeat’ Award
The 2022-2023 Valencia High School Jazz Choir Two 'n Four has been named the 2024 Winner High School Large Vocal Jazz Ensemble in the 47th Annual Downbeat Magazine Music Awards.
Valencia High Jazz Choir Captures ‘DownBeat’ Award
