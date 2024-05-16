header image

Ocean Water Warning For May 15
| Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Malibu Pier in Malibu

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

         The entire swim area.

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

         The entire swim area.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

         The entire swim area.

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

-Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18

         100 yards up and down the coast from the creek

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

-Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove

         The entire swim area.

-Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

         The entire swim area.

-Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

         The entire swim area.

-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

        The entire swim area.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
