May 19: SCV Youth Orchestra in Concert at Canyon High PAC

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra took California’s Disneyland and New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall by storm; now they are home. Culminating this innovative season, the multi-tiered ensembles of the SCVYO will present an exhilarating performance taking the stage at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m.

Experience the thrill of brilliance once again as these talented young musicians who captivated audiences on the East and West coasts, return for a breathtaking performance not to be missed.

Tickets are available on-line and at the door. General admission is $25, with discounts for students and seniors. Children under age 5 are free. Reduced Family Pack is also available.

Fresh off their Carnegie Hall debut, Novae Sinfonia, the pre-conservatory advanced ensemble of SCVYO, brings rousing excitement and talent-beyond-their-years to the stage. At this performance you will hear students chanting traditional Indian Solkattu rhythms, Afro-Cuban clave rhythms and free-improvising bird calls over electric guitar distortion featured in the local premiere of “Seasons of Santa Clarita,” composed by Interdisciplinary Chamber Ensemble students.

Also taking the stage are members of the Symphony Orchestra and Prelude Ensemble, showcased this season at an invitation-only performance at Disneyland. Symphony performs works by Beethoven, Bizet and Handel. Preludes presents pieces by Bach, Newbold and Zein.

Novae Sinfonia and Symphony combine to close out the show with “The Legend of Zelda: Dungeon Theme Medley” from the acclaimed Nintendo video game franchise.

“We pride ourselves on having one of the most musically adventurous youth orchestra programs in the country! This stylistic diversity is a very intentional metaphor for the world we hope to encourage our students to cultivate; one in which different cultures and traditions will not just co-exist; but thrive together harmoniously,” said Rachel Iba, SCVYO Artistic Director.

Please visit www.scvyo.org to purchase tickets, learn more about this year-round programs and offer charitable support to help sustain SCVYO programs.

Canyon High School Performing Arts Center

Nadal St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

