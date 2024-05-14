header image

Registration Open for Youth Summer Camps at COC
| Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Cougar_Athletics_Logo_800px

College of the Canyons Athletics is offering three unique youth summer camp opportunities for boys and girls looking to strengthen their skills and grow their love of sports, with registration now open for sessions running in June and July.

All camps will be held at the college’s athletic facilities on the Valencia campus and led by coaches and student-athletes from each camp’s host program (football, men’s basketball, women’s volleyball).

Online registration can be completed by visiting COCathletics.com and clicking the “Community Events” tab on the main header. From there, users should scroll to “Camps & Clinics” in the drop-down menu to make their selection(s) and complete the registration process.

A brief description and schedule for each summer camp is listed below:

All Sports Youth Camp hosted by Canyons Football

June 10-14 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (M/T/W/TH/F)

Designed as a fun week of sports and training for campers, each day’s activities will be led by coaches and players from the college’s 14-time conference champion football program. Sports featured during the week’s activities include baseball, basketball, flag football, golf, hockey, soccer, swimming, track & field, volleyball, as well as games like dodge ball, kick ball, relay races and more. Campers ages 6 to 12 can also expect to participate in other sport-specific drills and competitions related to each featured activity.

A $250 per player registration fee applies to each session. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt.

Howard Fisher’s Cougar Basketball Camp

Session 1: June 10-13 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (M/T/W/Th)

Session 2: June 24-27 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (M/T/W/Th)

Session 3: July 8-11 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (M/T/W/Th)

Open to all skill-levels, each four-day camp session provides attendees ages 8 to 14 an opportunity to learn new techniques and strengthen current skills under the direction of COC men’s basketball head coach Howard Fisher, his staff and collegiate student-athletes from the eight-time Western State Conference champion men’s basketball program. Providing an opportunity to learn new techniques and strengthen current skills, camp sessions are highlighted by fundamentals instruction, contests, guest speakers and team competition. All major areas of basketball will be covered in detail, including shooting, passing, ball handling, individual offense, defense, rebounding and team play.

A $250 per player registration fee applies to each session. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt, along with a written player evaluation and camp photo.

COC Summer Volleyball Camp

Session 1: July 15-18 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (M/T/W/TH)

Session 2: July 22-25 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (M/T/W/TH)

Open to beginning and intermediate level players ages 8 to 14, each camp session will provide attendees an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game and/or grow their current skill levels. All sessions will be led by coaches and players from the college’s seven-time Western State Conference (WSC) champion women’s volleyball program. The basic skills and fundamentals of volleyball will be introduced and covered in full detail, including serving, passing, setting, attacking/hitting, blocking and digging. Sessions include fundamental instruction, skills review and team competition.

A $225 per player registration fee applies to each session. If campers are interested in both sessions, there is an option for a discounted registration fee of $400. Registrations submitted through May 31, are eligible for an ‘early bird’ discount of $200 per session or $375 for both. All attendees will receive a COC Volleyball Camp T-shirt.

